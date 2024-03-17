Menu
<p>VTN 1061120</p><p>ETA 2024-03-17 - 2024-03-21</p>

2024 Toyota Corolla

0 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2024 Toyota Corolla

Hybrid LE CVT AWD

2024 Toyota Corolla

Hybrid LE CVT AWD

Location

Heartland Toyota

106 Broadway Ave North, Williams Lake, BC V2G 2X7

250-392-4114

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

VIN JTDBDMHE0R3061120

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

VTN 1061120

ETA 2024-03-17 - 2024-03-21

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Heartland Toyota

Heartland Toyota

106 Broadway Ave North, Williams Lake, BC V2G 2X7

250-392-XXXX

250-392-4114

Quick Links
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Heartland Toyota

250-392-4114

2024 Toyota Corolla