2025 Toyota RAV4

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2025 Toyota RAV4

XSE AWD

12765392

2025 Toyota RAV4

XSE AWD

Location

Heartland Toyota

106 Broadway Ave North, Williams Lake, BC V2G 2X7

250-392-4114

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
CALL
VIN JTMGB3FV0SD433825

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1433825
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

No matter where you're from—Williams Lake, Vancouver, Terrace, Cranbrook, or even Alberta—we're committed to giving you the best deal possible! Stop by or call today to schedule a test drive. We're here to make your new vehicle purchase seamless and stress-free.

Plus, when you choose Heartland Toyota for your regular maintenance, you'll enjoy:

  • Expert care from factory-trained technicians

  • Toyota Genuine Parts, factory-approved and backed by a 2-year/40,000 km warranty when installed by certified professionals

  • A commitment that your vehicle will be fixed right the first time

  • Complimentary customer shuttle service for your convenience

Let us help you get behind the wheel with confidence!

 

VTN 1433825

ETA 08/19/2025 - 08/25/2025

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Heartland Toyota

Heartland Toyota

106 Broadway Ave North, Williams Lake, BC V2G 2X7

2025 Toyota RAV4