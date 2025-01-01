Menu
The 2025 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XLE Premium in Magnetic Grey Metallic is powered by a 2.5L 4-cylinder hybrid engine that delivers 219 horsepower and an EPA-estimated 40 MPG combined. This all-wheel-drive SUV features 18-inch alloy wheels, a power moonroof, and SofTex-trimmed seating for five. Inside, enjoy an 8-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™, dual-zone climate control, and ample cargo space. With  adaptive cruise control and lane-keeping assist, the RAV4 Hybrid XLE Premium is built for confident, comfortable, and eco-conscious driving.

VTN 1467977

ETA 11/16/2025 - 11/24/2025

2025 Toyota RAV4

2025 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid XLE AWD

13107020

2025 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid XLE AWD

Heartland Toyota

106 Broadway Ave North, Williams Lake, BC V2G 2X7

250-392-4114

VIN 2T3RWRFVXSW293806

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1467977
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

The 2025 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XLE Premium in Magnetic Grey Metallic is powered by a 2.5L 4-cylinder hybrid engine that delivers 219 horsepower and an EPA-estimated 40 MPG combined. This all-wheel-drive SUV features 18-inch alloy wheels, a power moonroof, and SofTex-trimmed seating for five. Inside, enjoy an 8-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™, dual-zone climate control, and ample cargo space. With  adaptive cruise control and lane-keeping assist, the RAV4 Hybrid XLE Premium is built for confident, comfortable, and eco-conscious driving.

VTN 1467977

ETA 11/16/2025 - 11/24/2025

Vehicle Features

Packages

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Heartland Toyota

Heartland Toyota

106 Broadway Ave North, Williams Lake, BC V2G 2X7

2025 Toyota RAV4