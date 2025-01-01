$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2025 Toyota RAV4
Hybrid XLE AWD
Location
Heartland Toyota
106 Broadway Ave North, Williams Lake, BC V2G 2X7
250-392-4114
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 1467977
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
The 2025 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XLE Premium in Magnetic Grey Metallic is powered by a 2.5L 4-cylinder hybrid engine that delivers 219 horsepower and an EPA-estimated 40 MPG combined. This all-wheel-drive SUV features 18-inch alloy wheels, a power moonroof, and SofTex-trimmed seating for five. Inside, enjoy an 8-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™, dual-zone climate control, and ample cargo space. With adaptive cruise control and lane-keeping assist, the RAV4 Hybrid XLE Premium is built for confident, comfortable, and eco-conscious driving.
VTN 1467977
ETA 11/16/2025 - 11/24/2025
Vehicle Features
