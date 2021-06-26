Menu
2018 Chevrolet Impala

LT

2018 Chevrolet Impala

LT

Melnick Motors

1012 Park Ave, Beausejour, MB R0E 0C0

1-800-216-9674

$25,388

+ taxes & licensing

  • 15,965KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4409430
  • Stock #: 23784
  • VIN: 2G1105S30J9175972
Exterior Colour
Pepperdust Metallic
Interior Colour
Jet Black/Dark Titanium
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Full load luxury sedan! Less than 16,000 kms. V6 power comes with great fuel economy. Heated Front Seats, Leather Seating, Power Moonroof, Touch Start, Remote start. 8" display MyLink radio compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Beautiful Pepperdust metallic exterior with Medium Gray leather trim.

Was $42680 - Now $25388 A ton of value here!

Balance of Factory Warranty.
3year 60,000 km total Warranty expires June 26 2021
5 year 160,000 km Powertrain Warranty expires June 26 2023

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Melnick Motors

Melnick Motors

1012 Park Ave, Beausejour, MB R0E 0C0

