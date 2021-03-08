Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Chevrolet Cruze

31,949 KM

Details Description Features

$16,980

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$16,980

+ taxes & licensing

Beausejour Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

431-301-4368

Contact Seller
2019 Chevrolet Cruze

2019 Chevrolet Cruze

LS

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Chevrolet Cruze

LS

Location

Beausejour Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

1012 Park Ave, Beausejour, MB R0E 0C0

431-301-4368

  1. 6673307
  2. 6673307
  3. 6673307
  4. 6673307
  5. 6673307
  6. 6673307
  7. 6673307
  8. 6673307
  9. 6673307
  10. 6673307
  11. 6673307
  12. 6673307
  13. 6673307
  14. 6673307
  15. 6673307
  16. 6673307
Contact Seller

$16,980

+ taxes & licensing

31,949KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6673307
  • Stock #: 0135
  • VIN: 1G1BC5SM0K7127525

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 31,949 KM

Vehicle Description

1SB - PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP AU3-POWER DOOR LOCKS C67 - CLIMATE CONTROL GAN - SILVER ICE METALLIC GNA - GNF - HLF - JET BLACK K05 - ENGINE BLOCK HEATER LE2 - 1.4L DOHC DI I4 TURBO W/CVVT LHD - MNU - 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION TDM - TEEN DRIVER UE1 - ONSTAR(R) UJM - TIRE PRESSURE MONITOR UPG - BLUETOOTH(R) FOR PHONE UVC - REAR VISION CAMERA VV4 - 4G LTE WI-FI HOTSPOT

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Steel Wheels
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Covers
Back-Up Camera
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Beausejour Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

2018 Chevrolet Silve...
 84,650 KM
$46,980 + tax & lic
2012 Chevrolet Sonic...
 75,155 KM
$7,980 + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Silve...
 11,015 KM
$45,980 + tax & lic

Email Beausejour Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

Beausejour Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

Beausejour Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

1012 Park Ave, Beausejour, MB R0E 0C0

Call Dealer

431-301-XXXX

(click to show)

431-301-4368

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory