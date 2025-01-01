Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>The 1986 Pontiac Fiero SE is a classic coupe that exudes a sporty and nostalgic charm. This particular model is a used vehicle, showcasing a vibrant red exterior that captures attention and highlights its sleek design. The Fiero SE is a two-door coupe, embodying the quintessential sporty look of the mid-1980s with its low-slung profile and aerodynamic lines.</div><br /><div>Under the hood, the Fiero SE is powered by a 2.5L Naturally Aspirated Inline-4 engine. This engine configuration, combined with a rear-wheel-drive (RWD) drivetrain, offers a driving experience that is both engaging and enjoyable. The vehicle is equipped with an automatic transmission, providing smooth and effortless gear shifts.</div><br /><div>Key features of the 1986 Pontiac Fiero SE include:</div><ul><li><strong>Engine</strong>: 2.5L Naturally Aspirated I4</li><li><strong>Transmission</strong>: Automatic</li><li><strong>Drivetrain</strong>: Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD)</li><li><strong>Doors</strong>: 2</li></ul><br /><div>The interior of the Fiero SE is designed to complement its sporty exterior. While specific interior features are not detailed, the Fiero is known for its driver-focused cockpit, which typically includes comfortable seating and intuitive controls, enhancing the overall driving experience.</div><br /><div>With an odometer reading of 50,024 miles, this Fiero SE has been driven moderately for its age, suggesting it has been well-maintained over the years. The combination of its classic design, sporty performance, and iconic status makes the 1986 Pontiac Fiero SE a desirable choice for enthusiasts and collectors alike.</div><br /><div>Overall, the 1986 Pontiac Fiero SE is a testament to the innovative spirit of the 1980s automotive industry, offering a unique blend of style, performance, and nostalgia. Whether youre a classic car enthusiast or simply appreciate the distinctive design of this era, the Fiero SE is sure to impress. ** This description was written by AI based on information provided about the vehicle. AI can sometimes produce incorrect information. Please confirm all details with the dealership.</div>

1986 Pontiac Fiero

50,024 KM

Details Description

$11,500

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

1986 Pontiac Fiero

SE

Watch This Vehicle
12781328

1986 Pontiac Fiero

SE

Location

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

204-717-5500

  1. 12781328
  2. 12781328
  3. 12781328
  4. 12781328
  5. 12781328
  6. 12781328
  7. 12781328
  8. 12781328
  9. 12781328
  10. 12781328
  11. 12781328
  12. 12781328
  13. 12781328
  14. 12781328
  15. 12781328
  16. 12781328
  17. 12781328
  18. 12781328
  19. 12781328
  20. 12781328
  21. 12781328
  22. 12781328
  23. 12781328
Contact Seller

$11,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
50,024KM
VIN 1G2PF37R5GP255042

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 50,024 KM

Vehicle Description

The 1986 Pontiac Fiero SE is a classic coupe that exudes a sporty and nostalgic charm. This particular model is a used vehicle, showcasing a vibrant red exterior that captures attention and highlights its sleek design. The Fiero SE is a two-door coupe, embodying the quintessential sporty look of the mid-1980s with its low-slung profile and aerodynamic lines.
Under the hood, the Fiero SE is powered by a 2.5L Naturally Aspirated Inline-4 engine. This engine configuration, combined with a rear-wheel-drive (RWD) drivetrain, offers a driving experience that is both engaging and enjoyable. The vehicle is equipped with an automatic transmission, providing smooth and effortless gear shifts.
Key features of the 1986 Pontiac Fiero SE include:
  • Engine: 2.5L Naturally Aspirated I4
  • Transmission: Automatic
  • Drivetrain: Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD)
  • Doors: 2

The interior of the Fiero SE is designed to complement its sporty exterior. While specific interior features are not detailed, the Fiero is known for its driver-focused cockpit, which typically includes comfortable seating and intuitive controls, enhancing the overall driving experience.
With an odometer reading of 50,024 miles, this Fiero SE has been driven moderately for its age, suggesting it has been well-maintained over the years. The combination of its classic design, sporty performance, and iconic status makes the 1986 Pontiac Fiero SE a desirable choice for enthusiasts and collectors alike.
Overall, the 1986 Pontiac Fiero SE is a testament to the innovative spirit of the 1980s automotive industry, offering a unique blend of style, performance, and nostalgia. Whether you're a classic car enthusiast or simply appreciate the distinctive design of this era, the Fiero SE is sure to impress. ** This description was written by AI based on information provided about the vehicle. AI can sometimes produce incorrect information. Please confirm all details with the dealership.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

Used 2017 Ford Flex SEL AWD for sale in Brandon, MB
2017 Ford Flex SEL AWD 150,238 KM $18,500 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Nissan Qashqai SV AWD for sale in Brandon, MB
2020 Nissan Qashqai SV AWD 55,180 KM $23,500 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Dodge Journey SXT for sale in Brandon, MB
2017 Dodge Journey SXT 87,391 KM $17,000 + tax & lic

Email Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

Call Dealer

204-717-XXXX

(click to show)

204-717-5500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$11,500

+ taxes & licensing>

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

204-717-5500

1986 Pontiac Fiero