$11,500+ taxes & licensing
1986 Pontiac Fiero
SE
Location
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7
204-717-5500
$11,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
50,024KM
VIN 1G2PF37R5GP255042
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 50,024 KM
Vehicle Description
The 1986 Pontiac Fiero SE is a classic coupe that exudes a sporty and nostalgic charm. This particular model is a used vehicle, showcasing a vibrant red exterior that captures attention and highlights its sleek design. The Fiero SE is a two-door coupe, embodying the quintessential sporty look of the mid-1980s with its low-slung profile and aerodynamic lines.
Under the hood, the Fiero SE is powered by a 2.5L Naturally Aspirated Inline-4 engine. This engine configuration, combined with a rear-wheel-drive (RWD) drivetrain, offers a driving experience that is both engaging and enjoyable. The vehicle is equipped with an automatic transmission, providing smooth and effortless gear shifts.
Key features of the 1986 Pontiac Fiero SE include:
The interior of the Fiero SE is designed to complement its sporty exterior. While specific interior features are not detailed, the Fiero is known for its driver-focused cockpit, which typically includes comfortable seating and intuitive controls, enhancing the overall driving experience.
With an odometer reading of 50,024 miles, this Fiero SE has been driven moderately for its age, suggesting it has been well-maintained over the years. The combination of its classic design, sporty performance, and iconic status makes the 1986 Pontiac Fiero SE a desirable choice for enthusiasts and collectors alike.
Overall, the 1986 Pontiac Fiero SE is a testament to the innovative spirit of the 1980s automotive industry, offering a unique blend of style, performance, and nostalgia. Whether you're a classic car enthusiast or simply appreciate the distinctive design of this era, the Fiero SE is sure to impress. ** This description was written by AI based on information provided about the vehicle. AI can sometimes produce incorrect information. Please confirm all details with the dealership.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
