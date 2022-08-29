$15,500+ tax & licensing
1992 Chevrolet Cheyenne
C/K 2500
Location
Zorzos Auto Sales
1530 1st St N, Brandon, MB R7C 1A4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$15,500
+ taxes & licensing
206,353KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9271630
- Stock #: P 133
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Dark Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 206,353 KM
Vehicle Description
1992 CHEVY C/K2500 4X4 PLOW TRUCK. RECENT WORK TO THE HYDRAULICS AND BLADE FROM TOTAL WORKS OF 5500.00
Vehicle Features
4x4
4 Speed Automatic
