1992 Chevrolet Cheyenne

206,353 KM

$15,500

+ tax & licensing
$15,500

+ taxes & licensing

Zorzos Auto Sales

204-717-9990

1992 Chevrolet Cheyenne

1992 Chevrolet Cheyenne

C/K 2500

C/K 2500

C/K 2500

Zorzos Auto Sales

1530 1st St N, Brandon, MB R7C 1A4

204-717-9990

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,500

+ taxes & licensing

206,353KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9271630
  • Stock #: P 133

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 206,353 KM

Vehicle Description

1992 CHEVY C/K2500 4X4 PLOW TRUCK. RECENT WORK TO THE HYDRAULICS AND BLADE FROM TOTAL WORKS OF 5500.00

Vehicle Features

4x4
4 Speed Automatic

1530 1st St N, Brandon, MB R7C 1A4

204-717-9990

