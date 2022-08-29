1992 Chevrolet Cheyenne

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,500 + taxes & licensing 2 0 6 , 3 5 3 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9271630

9271630 Stock #: P 133

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Dark Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 206,353 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features 4x4 4 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.