Zorzos Auto Sales
204-717-9990
2002 Ford Mustang
GT
1530 1st St N, Brandon, MB R7C 1A4
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
201,876KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8183172
- Stock #: P853-1
- VIN: 1FAFP42X62F204430
- Exterior Colour Bronze
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
2002 FORD MUSTANG GT 5 SPEED MAUNUAL V8..COMES WITH WINTER TIRES AND SUMMER
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
5 Speed Manual
CD Player
