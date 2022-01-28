Menu
2002 Ford Mustang

201,876 KM

Details Description Features

$9,265

+ tax & licensing
$9,265

+ taxes & licensing

Zorzos Auto Sales

204-717-9990

2002 Ford Mustang

2002 Ford Mustang

GT

2002 Ford Mustang

GT

Location

Zorzos Auto Sales

1530 1st St N, Brandon, MB R7C 1A4

204-717-9990

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,265

+ taxes & licensing

201,876KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8183172
  • Stock #: P853-1
  • VIN: 1FAFP42X62F204430

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bronze
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # P853-1
  • Mileage 201,876 KM

Vehicle Description

2002 FORD MUSTANG GT 5 SPEED MAUNUAL V8..COMES WITH WINTER TIRES AND SUMMER

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
5 Speed Manual
CD Player

Email Zorzos Auto Sales

Zorzos Auto Sales

Zorzos Auto Sales

1530 1st St N, Brandon, MB R7C 1A4

