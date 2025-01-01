Menu
Account
Sign In

2002 Ford Thunderbird

158,378 KM

Details Features

$16,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2002 Ford Thunderbird

Standard Convertible

Watch This Vehicle
12563105

2002 Ford Thunderbird

Standard Convertible

Location

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

204-717-5500

  1. 12563105
  2. 12563105
  3. 12563105
  4. 12563105
  5. 12563105
  6. 12563105
  7. 12563105
  8. 12563105
  9. 12563105
  10. 12563105
  11. 12563105
  12. 12563105
  13. 12563105
  14. 12563105
  15. 12563105
  16. 12563105
  17. 12563105
  18. 12563105
  19. 12563105
  20. 12563105
  21. 12563105
  22. 12563105
  23. 12563105
  24. 12563105
  25. 12563105
Contact Seller

$16,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
158,378KM
VIN 1FAHP60A12Y127151

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # CSN033
  • Mileage 158,378 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
CD Changer

Seating

Leather Interior

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

Used 2013 Nissan Rogue SV AWD for sale in Brandon, MB
2013 Nissan Rogue SV AWD 211,831 KM $7,750 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Ford F-150 Platinum Supercrew 4WD for sale in Brandon, MB
2024 Ford F-150 Platinum Supercrew 4WD 6,691 KM $96,500 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Hyundai PALISADE Ultimate Calligraphy AWD #Apple CarPlay for sale in Brandon, MB
2021 Hyundai PALISADE Ultimate Calligraphy AWD #Apple CarPlay 209,199 KM $27,000 + tax & lic

Email Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

Call Dealer

204-717-XXXX

(click to show)

204-717-5500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$16,500

+ taxes & licensing

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

204-717-5500

2002 Ford Thunderbird