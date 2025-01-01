$16,500+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2002 Ford Thunderbird
Standard Convertible
2002 Ford Thunderbird
Standard Convertible
Location
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7
204-717-5500
$16,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
158,378KM
VIN 1FAHP60A12Y127151
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # CSN033
- Mileage 158,378 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
CD Changer
Seating
Leather Interior
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
2013 Nissan Rogue SV AWD 211,831 KM $7,750 + tax & lic
2024 Ford F-150 Platinum Supercrew 4WD 6,691 KM $96,500 + tax & lic
2021 Hyundai PALISADE Ultimate Calligraphy AWD #Apple CarPlay 209,199 KM $27,000 + tax & lic
Email Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7
Call Dealer
204-717-XXXX(click to show)
$16,500
+ taxes & licensing
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
204-717-5500
2002 Ford Thunderbird