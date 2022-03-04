Menu
2002 Nissan Cima

101,306 KM

Details Description

$10,750

+ tax & licensing
$10,750

+ taxes & licensing

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

204-717-5500

2002 Nissan Cima

2002 Nissan Cima

#JDM #Luxury AWD Sedan

2002 Nissan Cima

#JDM #Luxury AWD Sedan

Location

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

204-717-5500

$10,750

+ taxes & licensing

101,306KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8640743
  Stock #: CSN021
  VIN: GNF50350165

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Beige
  Body Style Sedan
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 8-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # CSN021
  Mileage 101,306 KM

Vehicle Description

Email Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

204-717-XXXX

204-717-5500

