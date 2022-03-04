2002 Nissan Cima

$10,750 + taxes & licensing 1 0 1 , 3 0 6 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8640743

8640743 Stock #: CSN021

CSN021 VIN: GNF50350165

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Beige

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # CSN021

Mileage 101,306 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.