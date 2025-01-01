$9,000+ taxes & licensing
2003 Ford Mustang
Deluxe Convertible
2003 Ford Mustang
Deluxe Convertible
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7
204-717-5500
$9,000
+ taxes & licensing
Used
89,745KM
VIN 1FAFP44413F399695
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Mileage 89,745 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Windows
Rear Defrost
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7
$9,000
+ taxes & licensing>
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
204-717-5500
2003 Ford Mustang