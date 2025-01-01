Menu
2003 Ford Mustang

89,745 KM

Details Features

$9,000

+ taxes & licensing
2003 Ford Mustang

Deluxe Convertible

12718884

2003 Ford Mustang

Deluxe Convertible

Location

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

204-717-5500

$9,000

+ taxes & licensing

Used
89,745KM
VIN 1FAFP44413F399695

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Mileage 89,745 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Windows

Rear Defrost

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

204-717-5500

$9,000

+ taxes & licensing>

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

204-717-5500

2003 Ford Mustang