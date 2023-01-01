Menu
2004 Ford Mustang

16,283 KM

$25,000

$25,000

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

204-717-5500

GT Convertible #40th Anniversary Package #16,000 kms

GT Convertible #40th Anniversary Package #16,000 kms

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

$25,000

16,283KM
  • Listing ID: 10110591
  • Stock #: PFP-646
  • VIN: 1FAFP45X54F153503

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
Vehicle Description

Embrace the legacy of the Mustang with this 2004 Ford Mustang GT Convertible 40th Anniversary Package. This special edition vehicle celebrates the Mustang's enduring presence and is equipped with a range of unique features.
Dressed in a distinctive Anniversary Crimson Red paint and complemented by an Arizona Beige Stripe, this Mustang stands out from the crowd. The 40th Logo floor mats and upgraded interior add an extra touch of exclusivity to the cabin.
The Arizona Beige Metallic painted wheels beautifully complement the overall aesthetic of the car. The medium parchment interior and deluxe parchment convertible top create a luxurious and comfortable driving experience.
Immerse yourself in high-quality sound with the Mach 1000 Audio system. This impressive system includes a 6-CD changer, a 60-watt amp that powers 4 mid-range and tweeters, and six 85-watt subwoofer amps that drive 4 internal subwoofers. For an immersive audio experience, two specially designed 10-inch trunk-mounted subwoofers deliver deep and powerful bass.
In summary, the 2004 Ford Mustang GT Convertible 40th Anniversary Package is a remarkable tribute to the Mustang's enduring legacy. With its exclusive exterior features, upgraded interior, and powerful audio system, this Mustang offers a unique driving experience that combines performance, style, and a touch of nostalgia"At Sisson Auto, we make buying a vehicle a seamless and stress-free experience. Our transparent pricing eliminates haggling and eliminates any hidden fees. To give you peace of mind, we offer a 3-day/600 km No-Hassle Return Policy, a 30-day exchange privilege, minimum warranties with 24-hour roadside assistance, a check for safety recalls, and a complimentary CarFax history report. Plus, home delivery is free within 200 km. Dealer permit #5471."

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Windows

Rear Defrost

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

