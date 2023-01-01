$16,000+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$16,000
+ taxes & licensing
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
204-717-5500
2004 Ford Mustang
2004 Ford Mustang
GT Deluxe Convertible #automatic #leather
Location
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7
204-717-5500
$16,000
+ taxes & licensing
95,893KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10268511
- Stock #: TRD174
- VIN: 1fafp45x44f237005
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 95,893 KM
Vehicle Description
Stand out on the road with the 17-inch painted aluminum wheels, adding a touch of style and sophistication to the Mustang's iconic design. The bright polished stainless steel dual exhaust tips not only enhance the Mustang's appearance but also contribute to its powerful sound and performance.
Take a seat in the GT sport front bucket seats, luxuriously upholstered in leather, providing comfort and support during every drive. The 6-way power driver's seat allows you to find your perfect driving position with ease.
Enjoy a superior audio experience with the Pioneer audio interface, offering crystal-clear sound and seamless connectivity to your favorite music and media.
The GT hood with scoop adds a sporty touch to the Mustang's exterior, further highlighting its heritage and performance capabilities. The rear spoiler not only adds a sleek look but also improves aerodynamics for enhanced driving dynamics.
With a 15.7-gallon fuel tank, the Mustang is ready to hit the road and take you on unforgettable journeys.
Engage in the pure driving experience with rear-wheel drive, allowing you to feel connected to the road and in control of every turn.
The tilt steering wheel provides comfort and convenience, allowing you to adjust the steering wheel to your preferred angle for a relaxed driving position.
Experience the ease of power door locks and windows, providing convenient access to your Mustang without fumbling for keys.
In conclusion, the Mustang continues to be a true legend, offering a combination of powerful performance, stylish design, and modern features.
"At Sisson Auto, we make buying a vehicle a seamless and stress-free experience. Our transparent pricing eliminates haggling and eliminates any hidden fees. To give you peace of mind, we offer a 3-day/600 km No-Hassle Return Policy, a 30-day exchange privilege, minimum warranties with 24-hour roadside assistance, a check for safety recalls, and a complimentary CarFax history report. Plus, home delivery is free within 200 km. Dealer permit #5471."
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Windows
Rear Defrost
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7