Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2004 Honda CHF50

2,524 KM

Details Description

$2,750

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$2,750

+ taxes & licensing

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

204-717-5500

Contact Seller
2004 Honda CHF50

2004 Honda CHF50

Jazz - #Low Kms

Watch This Vehicle

2004 Honda CHF50

Jazz - #Low Kms

Location

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

204-717-5500

  1. 9830306
  2. 9830306
  3. 9830306
  4. 9830306
  5. 9830306
  6. 9830306
  7. 9830306
  8. 9830306
  9. 9830306
  10. 9830306
  11. 9830306
  12. 9830306
  13. 9830306
  14. 9830306
  15. 9830306
  16. 9830306
  17. 9830306
Contact Seller

$2,750

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
2,524KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9830306
  • Stock #: PFP-475
  • VIN: JH2AF60234K200055

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Stock # PFP-475
  • Mileage 2,524 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2004 Honda Jazz Scooter is a compact and efficient scooter designed for easy urban transportation. It is powered by a 49cc single-cylinder engine, which delivers a maximum power of 3.5 horsepower and a top speed of about 50 km/hr. The scooter features a lightweight design, making it easy to handle and maneuver through city streets. It also has a comfortable seat and ample storage space, including under seat storage and a rear luggage rack. Other features of the 2004 Honda Jazz Scooter include an electric starter, an automatic transmission, and a reliable braking system. Overall, the Honda Jazz Scooter is a practical and reliable option for those looking for an affordable, efficient and fun mode of transportation.
"At Sisson Auto, we make buying a vehicle a seamless and stress-free experience. Our transparent pricing eliminates haggling and eliminates any hidden fees. To give you peace of mind, we offer a 3-day/600 km No-Hassle Return Policy, a 30-day exchange privilege, minimum warranties with 24-hour roadside assistance, a check for safety recalls, and a complimentary CarFax history report. Plus, home delivery is free within 200 km. Dealer permit #5471."

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

2018 Kia Sorento EX ...
 103,335 KM
$28,000 + tax & lic
2007 Chrysler Pacifi...
 190,640 KM
$8,000 + tax & lic
2018 Fiat 124 Spider...
 12,700 KM
$30,000 + tax & lic

Email Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

Call Dealer

204-717-XXXX

(click to show)

204-717-5500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory