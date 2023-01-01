$2,750+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$2,750
+ taxes & licensing
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
204-717-5500
2004 Honda CHF50
2004 Honda CHF50
Jazz - #Low Kms
Location
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7
204-717-5500
$2,750
+ taxes & licensing
2,524KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9830306
- Stock #: PFP-475
- VIN: JH2AF60234K200055
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Stock # PFP-475
- Mileage 2,524 KM
Vehicle Description
"At Sisson Auto, we make buying a vehicle a seamless and stress-free experience. Our transparent pricing eliminates haggling and eliminates any hidden fees. To give you peace of mind, we offer a 3-day/600 km No-Hassle Return Policy, a 30-day exchange privilege, minimum warranties with 24-hour roadside assistance, a check for safety recalls, and a complimentary CarFax history report. Plus, home delivery is free within 200 km. Dealer permit #5471."
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7