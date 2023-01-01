2007 Chrysler Pacifica

$8,000 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 9 0 , 6 4 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 9840848

9840848 Stock #: PFP-603

PFP-603 VIN: 2A8GF68XX7R355087

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # PFP-603

Mileage 190,640 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Exterior Rear Window Wiper Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Seating Leather Interior Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Dual Climate Control Additional Features AWD Heated Side Mirrors Driver Side Airbag Vehicle Stability Management VSM Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Lumbar Seat Adjustment Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.