Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2007 Chrysler Pacifica

190,640 KM

Details Description Features

$8,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$8,000

+ taxes & licensing

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

204-717-5500

Contact Seller
2007 Chrysler Pacifica

2007 Chrysler Pacifica

Touring AWD #6 passenger #leather seats

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Chrysler Pacifica

Touring AWD #6 passenger #leather seats

Location

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

204-717-5500

  1. 9840848
  2. 9840848
  3. 9840848
  4. 9840848
  5. 9840848
  6. 9840848
  7. 9840848
  8. 9840848
  9. 9840848
  10. 9840848
  11. 9840848
  12. 9840848
  13. 9840848
  14. 9840848
  15. 9840848
  16. 9840848
  17. 9840848
  18. 9840848
  19. 9840848
  20. 9840848
  21. 9840848
  22. 9840848
  23. 9840848
  24. 9840848
  25. 9840848
  26. 9840848
  27. 9840848
  28. 9840848
  29. 9840848
  30. 9840848
  31. 9840848
  32. 9840848
  33. 9840848
Contact Seller

$8,000

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
190,640KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9840848
  • Stock #: PFP-603
  • VIN: 2A8GF68XX7R355087

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PFP-603
  • Mileage 190,640 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2007 Chrysler Pacifica All Wheel Drive SUV is a remarkable combination of performance and personality. This locally owned and well-maintained vehicle has spent the last twelve years residing at a Condo in Arizona, where the perfect climate has contributed to its amazing condition. Equipped with a 4.0L V6 engine, 6-speed Automatic transmission, and AWD, this Pacifica is a force to be reckoned with. The interior is outfitted with luxurious leather seats, power front seats, and heated seats in both the front and middle row. The middle row boasts two captain chairs with a full console, while the third row features a folding bench seat. Other features include automatic climate control, a sunroof/moonroof, a roof rack, and 17-inch alloy rims, making this SUV a must-have for any adventurous driver.
"At Sisson Auto, we make buying a vehicle a seamless and stress-free experience. Our transparent pricing eliminates haggling and eliminates any hidden fees. To give you peace of mind, we offer a 3-day/600 km No-Hassle Return Policy, a 30-day exchange privilege, minimum warranties with 24-hour roadside assistance, a check for safety recalls, and a complimentary CarFax history report. Plus, home delivery is free within 200 km. Dealer permit #5471."

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer

Exterior

Rear Window Wiper

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Seating

Leather Interior

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Additional Features

AWD
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

2018 Kia Sorento EX ...
 103,335 KM
$28,000 + tax & lic
2007 Chrysler Pacifi...
 190,640 KM
$8,000 + tax & lic
2018 Fiat 124 Spider...
 12,700 KM
$30,000 + tax & lic

Email Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

Call Dealer

204-717-XXXX

(click to show)

204-717-5500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory