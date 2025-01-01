$17,500+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2007 Mazda Miata MX-5
GS
2007 Mazda Miata MX-5
GS
Location
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7
204-717-5500
$17,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
46,719KM
VIN JM1NC15F370132986
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # CSN034
- Mileage 46,719 KM
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Seating
Leather Interior
Windows
Rear Defrost
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
2007 Mazda Miata MX-5 GS 46,719 KM $17,500 + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS DOUBLE CAB 4WD 198,587 KM $16,500 + tax & lic
2021 Chevrolet Camaro 1LT COUPE 45,971 KM $33,500 + tax & lic
Email Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7
Call Dealer
204-717-XXXX(click to show)
$17,500
+ taxes & licensing>
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
204-717-5500
2007 Mazda Miata MX-5