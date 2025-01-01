Menu
2007 Mazda Miata MX-5

46,719 KM

$17,500

+ taxes & licensing
2007 Mazda Miata MX-5

GS

12680427

2007 Mazda Miata MX-5

GS

Location

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

204-717-5500

$17,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
46,719KM
VIN JM1NC15F370132986

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # CSN034
  • Mileage 46,719 KM

Fog Lights

Power Windows

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS

CD Player

Leather Interior

Rear Defrost

Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

204-717-XXXX

204-717-5500

$17,500

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

204-717-5500

2007 Mazda Miata MX-5