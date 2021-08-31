Menu
2008 Chevrolet Impala

204,162 KM

Details Description

$7,000

+ tax & licensing
$7,000

+ taxes & licensing

Murray Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC - Brandon

204-728-0130

2008 Chevrolet Impala

2008 Chevrolet Impala

SS

2008 Chevrolet Impala

SS

Location

Murray Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC - Brandon

1500 Richmond Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 7E3

204-728-0130

$7,000

+ taxes & licensing

204,162KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8048704
  Stock #: MC12333
  VIN: 2G1WD58C289243023

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Grey
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Mileage 204,162 KM

Vehicle Description

Admire our rare 2008 Chevrolet Impala SS Sedan presented in Gray. Powered by a 5.3 Litre V8 delivering 303hp while paired with an Automatic transmission for easy passing. Our Front Wheel Drive scores approximately 8.7L 100km on the highway while showing off with alloy wheels, a rear spoiler, heated power mirrors, and a solid look. Inside our SS, you will find a carefully crafted cabin you desire. Enjoy custom heated seating with SS badging, leather-wrapped steering wheel with controls, an outstanding audio system, and power accessories. Our Chevrolet has an incredible reputation for security and provides peace of mind with daytime running lights, airbags, and accident avoidance features. Save this Page and Call for Availability. We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! Serving the Westman area for decades, our award-winning dealership and our professional sales staff are here to make your auto shopping experience hassle-free.

Murray Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC - Brandon

Murray Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC - Brandon

1500 Richmond Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 7E3

204-728-XXXX

204-728-0130

