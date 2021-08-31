+ taxes & licensing
204-728-0130
1500 Richmond Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 7E3
Admire our rare 2008 Chevrolet Impala SS Sedan presented in Gray. Powered by a 5.3 Litre V8 delivering 303hp while paired with an Automatic transmission for easy passing. Our Front Wheel Drive scores approximately 8.7L 100km on the highway while showing off with alloy wheels, a rear spoiler, heated power mirrors, and a solid look. Inside our SS, you will find a carefully crafted cabin you desire. Enjoy custom heated seating with SS badging, leather-wrapped steering wheel with controls, an outstanding audio system, and power accessories. Our Chevrolet has an incredible reputation for security and provides peace of mind with daytime running lights, airbags, and accident avoidance features. Save this Page and Call for Availability. We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! Serving the Westman area for decades, our award-winning dealership and our professional sales staff are here to make your auto shopping experience hassle-free.
