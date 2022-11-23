Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 Ford F-450

143,722 KM

Details Features

$29,899

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$29,899

+ taxes & licensing

Kelleher Ford

888-422-7156

Contact Seller
2008 Ford F-450

2008 Ford F-450

Super Duty DRW Lariat

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Ford F-450

Super Duty DRW Lariat

Location

Kelleher Ford

1445 18th St N, Brandon, MB R7C 1A6

888-422-7156

Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$29,899

+ taxes & licensing

143,722KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9434193
  • Stock #: A26962
  • VIN: 1FTXW43R78EC07482

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Interior Colour Medium Stone
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A26962
  • Mileage 143,722 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Steering
Limited Slip Differential
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Running Boards
Aluminum Wheels
Trip Computer
Front Reading Lamps
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
8 Cylinder Engine
Reverse Park Assist
Turbocharged
Diesel Fuel
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Tires Front All Season
Tires Rear All Season

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Kelleher Ford

2019 Ford F-250 Supe...
 56,119 KM
$75,577 + tax & lic
2018 Ford F-150 XLT
 60,514 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2015 Ford Edge Titan...
 234,872 KM
$11,500 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Kelleher Ford

Kelleher Ford

Kelleher Ford

1445 18th St N, Brandon, MB R7C 1A6

Call Dealer

888-422-XXXX

(click to show)

888-422-7156

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory