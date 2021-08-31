2008 GMC Sierra 1500

$18,495 + taxes & licensing 1 1 4 , 6 6 3 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7858191

7858191 Stock #: X10401

X10401 VIN: 2GTEK133081294432

Vehicle Details Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Stock # X10401

Mileage 114,663 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.