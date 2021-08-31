+ taxes & licensing
204-728-0130
1500 Richmond Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 7E3
204-728-0130
+ taxes & licensing
Enjoy our ruggedly handsome 2008 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE1 Crew Cab 4X4 shown off in this paint finish. Powered by a 5.3 Litre V8 that offers 315hp while mated to a durable 4 Speed Automatic transmission. This Four Wheel Drive combination is ready for work or play and will make you look good along the way as it secures approximately 11.8L 100km! This SLE1 stands out from the crowd with great looking alloy wheels, chrome accents, a protective bed liner, and privacy glass. Inside our SLE1, you're treated to comfortable cloth seats and a host of amenities to enhance your daily drive! Our 40 20 40 configuration allows you for seating 6, and you can drop the center console for easy office space. Turn up your music over the AM FM CD MP3 audio system with available satellite radio, wrap your hands around the multifunction steering wheel, and enjoy keyless entry, power accessories, cruise control, and more. Our GMC offers an extensive list of safety features including ABS, traction stability control, airbags, and more to keep you safe. Get ready because this Sierra SLE is willing to take you places you've never been before on or off the road! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! Serving the Westman area for decades, our award-winning dealership and our professional sales staff are here to make your auto shopping experience hassle-free.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
1500 Richmond Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 7E3