2008 Hyundai Sonata

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,459 + taxes & licensing 2 0 7 , 0 0 7 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8798069

8798069 Stock #: P917

P917 VIN: 5NPET46C38H332454

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 207,007 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features 4 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.