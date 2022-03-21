$9,459+ tax & licensing
$9,459
+ taxes & licensing
Zorzos Auto Sales
204-717-9990
2008 Hyundai Sonata
GL
Location
1530 1st St N, Brandon, MB R7C 1A4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
207,007KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8798069
- Stock #: P917
- VIN: 5NPET46C38H332454
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 207,007 KM
Vehicle Description
2008 HYUNDAI SONATA GL 4CYL GREAT VEHICLE THATS RELIABLE AND GREAT ON GAS
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
4 Speed Automatic
