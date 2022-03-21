Menu
2008 Hyundai Sonata

207,007 KM

$9,459

+ tax & licensing
$9,459

+ taxes & licensing

Zorzos Auto Sales

204-717-9990

2008 Hyundai Sonata

2008 Hyundai Sonata

GL

2008 Hyundai Sonata

GL

Location

Zorzos Auto Sales

1530 1st St N, Brandon, MB R7C 1A4

204-717-9990

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,459

+ taxes & licensing

207,007KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8798069
  Stock #: P917
  VIN: 5NPET46C08H332454

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Interior Colour Grey
  Body Style Sedan
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 207,007 KM

Vehicle Description

2008 HYUNDAI SONATA GL 4CYL GREAT VEHICLE THATS RELIABLE AND GREAT ON GAS

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
4 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Zorzos Auto Sales

Zorzos Auto Sales

1530 1st St N, Brandon, MB R7C 1A4

204-717-9990

