2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LTZ Ext. Cab Long Box 4WD
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LTZ Ext. Cab Long Box 4WD
Location
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7
204-717-5500
$19,500
+ taxes & licensing
72,816KM
Used
VIN 1GCEK19069Z177153
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PFP-788
- Mileage 72,816 KM
Vehicle Description
"At Sisson Auto, we make buying a vehicle a seamless and stress-free experience. Our transparent pricing eliminates haggling and eliminates any hidden fees. To give you peace of mind, we offer a 3-day/600 km No-Hassle Return Policy, a 30-day exchange privilege, minimum warranties with 24-hour roadside assistance, a check for safety recalls, and a complimentary CarFax history report. Plus, home delivery is free within 200 km. Dealer permit #5471."
Vehicle Features
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Trip Computer
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7
