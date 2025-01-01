Menu
<div><span data-start=184 data-end=237>Tough, Reliable, and Ready for Work or Play! </span></div><br /><div>Get the job done and look good doing it with this <span data-start=293 data-end=329>2009 Ford Ranger Super Cab Sport</span>. Built for those who need durability without all the bulk, this midsize pickup offers classic truck styling, practical features, and legendary Ford toughness. Under the hood, youll find a dependable <span data-start=530 data-end=548>4.0L V6 engine</span> paired with a smooth <span data-start=602 data-end=628>automatic transmission</span>, delivering solid power for hauling, towing, or just tackling the road ahead .</div><br /><div>With its <span data-start=725 data-end=752>Super Cab configuration</span>, you get extra room behind the front seats perfect for tools, gear, or occasional passengers. The <span data-start=853 data-end=867>Sport trim</span> adds bold touches like <span data-start=891 data-end=914>sporty alloy wheels</span>, <span data-start=916 data-end=952>color-matched bumpers and grille</span>, includes a tonneau cover, and a set of winter tires and rims, making it as stylish as it is functional . Inside, enjoy a straightforward, no-fuss cabin with <span data-start=1082 data-end=1107>durable cloth seating</span>, <span data-start=1109 data-end=1129>air conditioning</span>, <span data-start=1131 data-end=1162>AM/FM stereo with CD player</span>, and <span data-start=1168 data-end=1187>rear jump seats</span> for extra versatility.</div><br /><div> </div><br /><div>Whether youre heading to the job site, the lake, or your next DIY project, the <span data-start=1292 data-end=1328>2009 Ford Ranger Super Cab Sport</span> offers the reliability and simplicity of a true pickup without the oversized footprint .</div><br /><div>At Sisson Auto, we make buying a vehicle a seamless and stress-free experience. Our transparent pricing eliminates haggling and eliminates any hidden fees. To give you peace of mind, we offer a 3-day/600 km No-Hassle Return Policy, a 30-day exchange privilege, minimum warranties with 24-hour roadside assistance, a check for safety recalls, and a complimentary CarFax history report. Plus, home delivery is free within 200 km. Dealer permit #5471. <o:p></o:p></div><br /><div> </div><br /><div>** This description was written by AI based on information provided about the vehicle. AI can sometimes produce incorrect information. Please confirm all details with the dealership.<o:p></o:p></div>

2009 Ford Ranger

72,598 KM

$14,000

+ taxes & licensing
12813379

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

204-717-5500

72,598KM
VIN 1FTYR44E99PA43925

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PFP-1101
  • Mileage 72,598 KM

Fog Lights

CD Player

Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Trailer Hitch / Tow Package

