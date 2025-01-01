$14,000+ taxes & licensing
2009 Ford Ranger
Sport SuperCab 4-Door 2WD
Location
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7
204-717-5500
$14,000
+ taxes & licensing
Used
72,598KM
VIN 1FTYR44E99PA43925
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PFP-1101
- Mileage 72,598 KM
Vehicle Description
Tough, Reliable, and Ready for Work or Play!
Get the job done and look good doing it with this 2009 Ford Ranger Super Cab Sport. Built for those who need durability without all the bulk, this midsize pickup offers classic truck styling, practical features, and legendary Ford toughness. Under the hood, you'll find a dependable 4.0L V6 engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission, delivering solid power for hauling, towing, or just tackling the road ahead .
With its Super Cab configuration, you get extra room behind the front seats perfect for tools, gear, or occasional passengers. The Sport trim adds bold touches like sporty alloy wheels, color-matched bumpers and grille, includes a tonneau cover, and a set of winter tires and rims, making it as stylish as it is functional . Inside, enjoy a straightforward, no-fuss cabin with durable cloth seating, air conditioning, AM/FM stereo with CD player, and rear jump seats for extra versatility.
Whether you're heading to the job site, the lake, or your next DIY project, the 2009 Ford Ranger Super Cab Sport offers the reliability and simplicity of a true pickup without the oversized footprint .
"At Sisson Auto, we make buying a vehicle a seamless and stress-free experience. Our transparent pricing eliminates haggling and eliminates any hidden fees. To give you peace of mind, we offer a 3-day/600 km No-Hassle Return Policy, a 30-day exchange privilege, minimum warranties with 24-hour roadside assistance, a check for safety recalls, and a complimentary CarFax history report. Plus, home delivery is free within 200 km. Dealer permit #5471."
** This description was written by AI based on information provided about the vehicle. AI can sometimes produce incorrect information. Please confirm all details with the dealership.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Trailer Hitch / Tow Package
2009 Ford Ranger