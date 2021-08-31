2009 GMC Canyon

$14,995 + taxes & licensing 9 4 , 0 1 2 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8010879

8010879 Stock #: M12268

M12268 VIN: 1GTCS19E298127472

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver Birch Metallic

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 5-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 4

Stock # M12268

Mileage 94,012 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.