2009 GMC Canyon

94,012 KM

Details Description

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Forman Honda

1-800-675-8367

2009 GMC Canyon

2009 GMC Canyon

SLE w/1SD|Low KMS|Very Clean|Alloys|Must See

2009 GMC Canyon

SLE w/1SD|Low KMS|Very Clean|Alloys|Must See

Location

Forman Honda

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

1-800-675-8367

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

94,012KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8010879
  Stock #: M12268
  VIN: 1GTCS19E298127472

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver Birch Metallic
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Stock # M12268
  • Mileage 94,012 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage! Must See!




Check out this well kept GMC Canyon, it is in fantastic conditon and has all the services 100% up to date.




Please call us today for your test drive.

