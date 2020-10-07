Menu
2009 Honda Accord

139,859 KM

Details Description Features

$10,319

+ tax & licensing
$10,319

+ taxes & licensing

Forman Honda

1-800-675-8367

2009 Honda Accord

2009 Honda Accord

Sedan EX-L|Htd Leather|Local|Sunroof|Alloys|40MPG

2009 Honda Accord

Sedan EX-L|Htd Leather|Local|Sunroof|Alloys|40MPG

Location

Forman Honda

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

1-800-675-8367

$10,319

+ taxes & licensing

139,859KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6114030
  • Stock #: U11352A
  • VIN: 1HGCP26829A803662

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour "
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 139,859 KM

Vehicle Description

Enjoy No Payments For 90 Days!

2009 Honda Accord EX-L



This rare vehicle will not last long, One Owner, Local Vehicle, Factory services performed/ Brake Service/ Wheel Alignment/New Filters/ Battery Tested/ New Wipers, We Market Price Our Cars, Leather, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: XM, Front dual zone A/C, Heated front seats, Leather-Trimmed Seating Surfaces, Low tire pressure warning, Power moonroof, Traction control.

CARFAX Canada One Owner

2.4L I4 DOHC 16V i-VTEC



No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved! No payments for 100 Days. Forman Auto Centre specializes in quality used vehicles from all makes, as well as Certified Used vehicles from Honda and Mazda. We offer lots of financing options to get you the vehicle you want with the payment you need! Call 1-800-675-8367, click or visit us in person for your next vehicle! All Forman Auto Centre used vehicles include a no charge 30-day/2000km warranty!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Leather Seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Electric Seats
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Dual Zone Climate Control
Multi-Zone A/C
FULLY EQUIPPED
Sun Roof
Sun/Moonroof

Forman Honda

Forman Honda

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

1-800-675-8367

