2010 Cadillac CTS

+ taxes & licensing
204-717-5500
1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7
204-717-5500
+ taxes & licensing
"A luxurious and comfortable rocket thruster on wheels!" This CTS-V performance Rear-Wheel-Drive features a 6.2L Supercharged 556 horsepower V8 engine, 6 speed automatic transmission with driver shift control and paddle shift steering wheel, power sliding/tilt panoramic sunroof, premium white diamond tri-coat paint, ebony heated leather seats with sueded fabric inserts, 19 inch polished aluminum wheels, midnight sapele wood trim package, brembo high performance brakes, EZ-Key access, navigation, Bose 5.1 cabin surround sound 10 speaker system, power tilt/telescoping steering column, one owner, no accidents and only 65,000 kms!
We believe it's easier, faster and more comfortable for our customers if we advertise our very best price upfront without haggling and without adding extra fees.
Need help? Call, Text or email us and one of our Online Guides will happily answer all your questions and help you through the process. We would be happy to send you some more pictures of the exterior and interior, we can also send you a walk around video so you can get a really good look at this vehicle. We would gladly get you some finance options and low payment options as well. We can even send you an official appraisal on your current vehicle. Dealer Permit # 5471
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7