2010 Cadillac CTS

65,526 KM

$41,500

+ tax & licensing
$41,500

+ taxes & licensing

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

204-717-5500

2010 Cadillac CTS

2010 Cadillac CTS

V #556 HP #Low Kms #Super Rare Find

2010 Cadillac CTS

V #556 HP #Low Kms #Super Rare Find

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

204-717-5500

$41,500

+ taxes & licensing

65,526KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7091791
  Stock #: CSN012
  VIN: 1G6DV5EP3A0137525

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # CSN012
  • Mileage 65,526 KM

Vehicle Description

"A luxurious and comfortable rocket thruster on wheels!" This CTS-V performance Rear-Wheel-Drive features a 6.2L Supercharged 556 horsepower V8 engine, 6 speed automatic transmission with driver shift control and paddle shift steering wheel, power sliding/tilt panoramic sunroof, premium white diamond tri-coat paint, ebony heated leather seats with sueded fabric inserts, 19 inch polished aluminum wheels, midnight sapele wood trim package, brembo high performance brakes, EZ-Key access, navigation, Bose 5.1 cabin surround sound 10 speaker system, power tilt/telescoping steering column, one owner, no accidents and only 65,000 kms!

We believe it's easier, faster and more comfortable for our customers if we advertise our very best price upfront without haggling and without adding extra fees.

Need help? Call, Text or email us and one of our Online Guides will happily answer all your questions and help you through the process. We would be happy to send you some more pictures of the exterior and interior, we can also send you a walk around video so you can get a really good look at this vehicle. We would gladly get you some finance options and low payment options as well. We can even send you an official appraisal on your current vehicle. Dealer Permit # 5471

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Tilt Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Daytime Running Lights
CD Player
Trip Computer
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rear Defrost
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

