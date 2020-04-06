1550 Richmond Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 7E3
NO PAYMENTS FOR up to 120 DAYS O.A.C.A stand out in its class, our 2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT Crew Cab 4X4 is stunning in Blue Metallic! Powered by a 5.3 Litre V8 that produces 315hp while paired with a smooth-shifting 4 Speed Automatic transmission for easy passing! Our Four Wheel Drive earns up to approximately 13.1L/100km on the open road and offers a bed liner, topper, running boards, and wheels that are sure to impress. Climb inside our LT and enjoy the luxury-inspired feel. You have a leather-wrapped steering wheel, dual climate control, plenty of power accessories, and an incredible sound system. Our Chevrolet comes with a long list of safety features, including airbags, ABS, and daytime running lights. Grab the family and get in here before someone else beats you to it! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! The Murray Auto group has been serving the Westman area since 1926. Our professional sales staff are here to provide you an enjoyable hassle free shopping experience selecting one of our many award winning vehicles.
