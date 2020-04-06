Menu
Account
Sign In

2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

4WD Crew Cab *Remote Start* *CD Player* *Satellite

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

4WD Crew Cab *Remote Start* *CD Player* *Satellite

Location

Murray Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Westman

1550 Richmond Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 7E3

204-727-0531

  1. 4863375
  2. 4863375
  3. 4863375
  4. 4863375
  5. 4863375
  6. 4863375
  7. 4863375
  8. 4863375
  9. 4863375
  10. 4863375
  11. 4863375
  12. 4863375
  13. 4863375
  14. 4863375
  15. 4863375
  16. 4863375
  17. 4863375
  18. 4863375
  19. 4863375
  20. 4863375
  21. 4863375
  22. 4863375
  23. 4863375
  24. 4863375
  25. 4863375
  26. 4863375
  27. 4863375
Contact Seller

$16,988

+ taxes & licensing

  • 125,630KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4863375
  • Stock #: K461A
  • VIN: 3GCRKSE39AG180236
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder

NO PAYMENTS FOR up to 120 DAYS O.A.C.A stand out in its class, our 2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT Crew Cab 4X4 is stunning in Blue Metallic! Powered by a 5.3 Litre V8 that produces 315hp while paired with a smooth-shifting 4 Speed Automatic transmission for easy passing! Our Four Wheel Drive earns up to approximately 13.1L/100km on the open road and offers a bed liner, topper, running boards, and wheels that are sure to impress. Climb inside our LT and enjoy the luxury-inspired feel. You have a leather-wrapped steering wheel, dual climate control, plenty of power accessories, and an incredible sound system. Our Chevrolet comes with a long list of safety features, including airbags, ABS, and daytime running lights. Grab the family and get in here before someone else beats you to it! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! The Murray Auto group has been serving the Westman area since 1926. Our professional sales staff are here to provide you an enjoyable hassle free shopping experience selecting one of our many award winning vehicles.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Murray Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Westman

2018 RAM 1500 Limite...
 84,142 KM
$39,988 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Edge SEL A...
 79,290 KM
$22,488 + tax & lic
2018 Dodge Durango R...
 63,431 KM
$36,988 + tax & lic
Murray Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Westman

Murray Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Westman

1550 Richmond Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 7E3

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

204-727-XXXX

(click to show)

204-727-0531

Send A Message