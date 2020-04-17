Menu
2010 Dodge Ram 1500

Laramie

Location

Kelleher Ford

1445 18th St N, Brandon, MB R7C 1A6

204-900-5540

  1. 4882374
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 194,214KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4882374
  • Stock #: 172101
  • VIN: 1D7RV1CT9AS116006
Exterior Colour
Bright Silver Metallic
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door

4WD Crew Cab 140.5"" Laramie

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Power Outlet
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • 8 Cylinder Engine
Exterior
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Comfort
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Seating
  • Rear Bench Seat
Additional Features
  • A/T
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Gasoline Fuel
  • 5-Speed A/T

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

