Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Ford F-150

70,916 KM

Details Description Features

$18,750

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$18,750

+ taxes & licensing

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

204-717-5500

Contact Seller
2010 Ford F-150

2010 Ford F-150

FX4 SuperCab 6.5-ft. Bed 4WD #Low Kms

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Ford F-150

FX4 SuperCab 6.5-ft. Bed 4WD #Low Kms

Location

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

204-717-5500

Contact Seller

$18,750

+ taxes & licensing

70,916KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8625416
  • Stock #: PFP-435
  • VIN: 1FTFX1EV1AFC12095

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PFP-435
  • Mileage 70,916 KM

Vehicle Description

We believe it's easier, faster and more comfortable for our customers if we advertise our very best price upfront without haggling and without adding extra fees.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
CD Player
Rear Defrost
Dual Power Seats
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Trailer Hitch / Tow Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

2015 RAM 1500 SLT Qu...
 60,636 KM
$30,000 + tax & lic
2016 RAM 1500 Sport ...
 99,272 KM
$35,500 + tax & lic
2017 Nissan Pathfind...
 106,979 KM
$29,000 + tax & lic

Email Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

Call Dealer

204-717-XXXX

(click to show)

204-717-5500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory