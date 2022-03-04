2010 Ford F-150

$18,750 + taxes & licensing 7 0 , 9 1 6 K M Used Get Financing

PFP-435 VIN: 1FTFX1EV1AFC12095

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # PFP-435

Mileage 70,916 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Windows Rear Defrost Seating Dual Power Seats Additional Features AWD Driver Side Airbag Vehicle Stability Management VSM Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Trailer Hitch / Tow Package

