2010 Honda CR-V

138,567 KM

Details Description Features

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Forman Honda

1-800-675-8367

2010 Honda CR-V

2010 Honda CR-V

EX-L|Warranty-Just Arrived|

2010 Honda CR-V

EX-L|Warranty-Just Arrived|

Location

Forman Honda

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

1-800-675-8367

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

138,567KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6325872
  • Stock #: R21052A
  • VIN: 5J6RE4H78AL800671

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Urban Titanium Metallic
  • Interior Colour "
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 138,567 KM

Vehicle Description

Enjoy No Payments For 90 Days!

2010 Honda CR-V EX-L Heated Front Seats|Dual Zone Climate Control|Leather|Moonroof|



Factory services performed/ Brake Service/ Wheel Alignment/New Filters/ Battery Tested/ New Wipers, We Market Price Our Cars, AWD, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Automatic temperature control, CD player, Electronic Stability Control, Engine Block Heater, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Leather Shift Knob, Leather-Trimmed Seating Surfaces, Low tire pressure warning, Outside temperature display, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power windows, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel.



2.4L I4 DOHC i-VTEC 16V



No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved! No payments for 100 Days. Forman Auto Centre specializes in quality used vehicles from all makes, as well as Certified Used vehicles from Honda and Mazda. We offer lots of financing options to get you the vehicle you want with the payment you need! Call 1-800-675-8367, click or visit us in person for your next vehicle! All Forman Auto Centre used vehicles include a no charge 30-day/2000km warranty!

Vehicle Features

Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Automatic Headlights
Sun/Moonroof

