2010 Hyundai Santa Fe

150,652 KM

Details Description

$9,998

+ tax & licensing
Murray Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Westman

204-727-0531

*AWD Limited w-Navi*

Location

1550 Richmond Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 7E3

150,652KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7243556
  • Stock #: 93459C
  • VIN: 5NMSHDAG4AH414811

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 150,652 KM

Vehicle Description

At Murray Auto Centre, we use the latest in price comparison technology to ensure we are offering top value in the marketplace. High Quality, Value Priced Vehicles! Murray Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram is a Murray Auto Centre Certified Pre-Owned location. Certified Pre-Owned vehicles qualify for manufacturer backed warranty with 24-hour roadside assistance, undergo a 150 plus point mechanical inspection, and include a no questions asked 30 day exchange privilege. Extended Warrant y and Competitive Financing available. Trades Welcome! Call us at 1 (877) 463-7450 or Text 1 (204) 400-2893! Dealer Permit #4390 Our 2010 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited AWD with Navigation in Pearl White offers a practical size, roomy interior, a combination of responsive performance and commendable fuel economy! Powered by a 3.5 Litre V6 generating plenty of power when connected to the Automatic transmission. This All Wheel Drive SUV is sure to please you with its drivability, smooth ride, and sensible gas mileage. Our Santa Fe Limited a great choice for dealing with urban and suburban traffic, taking the family on a vacation, or hauling random stuff from one spot to another. Settle into the heated leather seats. Turn up the music that inspires you on the stellar stereo with an MP3 jack and Bluetooth connection while you cruise through the city letting the full-color navigation lead the way! Hyundai vehicles are proving to have commendable levels of security, reliability, and quality which make this one a sensible choice. With a backup camera, four-wheel ABS, a tire pressure monitor, and all the standard airbags, you will have peace of mind inside this amazing Santa Fe Limited. Don't miss your chance to own this versatile SUV. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! The Murray Auto group has been serving the Westman area since 1926. Our professional sales staff are here to provide you an enjoyable hassle free shopping experience selecting one of our many award winning vehicles.At Murray Auto Centre, we use the latest in price comparison technology to ensure we are offering top value in the marketplace. High Quality, Value Priced Vehicles! Murray Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram is a Murray Auto Centre Certified Pre-Owned location. Certified Pre-Owned vehicles qualify for manufacturer backed warranty with 24-hour roadside assistance, undergo a 150 plus point mechanical inspection, and include a no questions asked 30 day exchange privilege. Extended Warranty and Competitive Financing available. Trades Welcome! Call us at 1 (877) 463-7450 or Text 1 (204) 400-2893! Dealer Permit #4390

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Murray Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Westman

Murray Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Westman

1550 Richmond Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 7E3

