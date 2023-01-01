$12,100+ tax & licensing
$12,100
+ taxes & licensing
Zorzos Auto Sales
204-717-9990
2010 Mazda MAZDA6
GT-I4
Location
1530 1st St N, Brandon, MB R7C 1A4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
162,508KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9498058
- Stock #: P946
- VIN: 1YVHZ8CH1A5M58427
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 162,508 KM
Vehicle Description
2010 Mazda 6GT fully loaded and ready to go book your test drive today 204 717 9990
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Manual
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Zorzos Auto Sales
1530 1st St N, Brandon, MB R7C 1A4