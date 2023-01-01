Menu
2010 Mazda MAZDA6

162,508 KM

Details Description Features

$12,100

+ tax & licensing
$12,100

+ taxes & licensing

Zorzos Auto Sales

204-717-9990

GT-I4

Location

1530 1st St N, Brandon, MB R7C 1A4

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,100

+ taxes & licensing

162,508KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9498058
  • Stock #: P946
  • VIN: 1YVHZ8CH1A5M58427

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 162,508 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 Mazda 6GT fully loaded and ready to go book your test drive today 204 717 9990

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Manual

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

