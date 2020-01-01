Menu
2010 Nissan Murano

SL

2010 Nissan Murano

SL

Location

Kelleher Ford

1445 18th St N, Brandon, MB R7C 1A6

204-900-5540

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 133,279KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4516200
  • Stock #: A99611
  • VIN: JN8AZ1MW8AW119397
Exterior Colour
Tinted Bronze Metallic
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Contact Kelleher Ford Sales today for information on dozens of vehicles like this 2010 Nissan Murano LE. The Nissan Murano LE offers a fair amount of utility thanks to its advanced features and unique styling. It's also quite sporty, and injects an ample amount of handling chutzpah into the ridin'-high body of a family-friendly SUV. Indulge yourself with one of the most highly crafted, most luxurious automobiles available today. Savor the satisfaction of safety in any condition with this AWD Nissan Murano. Superior acceleration, unmatched traction and stability as well as a luxurious interior round out the impressive features of this AWD Nissan Murano. A truly breathtaking example of pure vehicle design achievement...this is the vehicle of your dreams!

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Rear Reading Lamps
  • Floor mats
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • V6 Cylinder Engine
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Cargo shade
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Additional Features
  • Keyless Start
  • CVT Transmission
  • A/T
  • Gasoline Fuel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kelleher Ford

Kelleher Ford

1445 18th St N, Brandon, MB R7C 1A6

