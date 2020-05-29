Menu
2010 Toyota Venza

Location

Forman Honda

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

1-800-675-8367

  • 126,528KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5064174
  • Stock #: U11223A
  • VIN: 4T3BA3BBXAU016869
Exterior Colour
Magnetic Grey Metallic
Interior Colour
"
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Enjoy No Payments For 90 Days!

2010 Toyota Venza Dual Zone Climate|Power Seat|Stability/Traction Control|



Factory services performed/ Brake Service/ Wheel Alignment/New Filters/ Battery Tested/ New Wipers, We Market Price Our Cars, AWD, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: Homelink, Heated door mirrors, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power windows, Remote keyless entry, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control.



2.7L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V VVT-i

Reviews:

* Owners tend to comment positively on the Venza's controversial but unique looks, potent V6 performance, heaps of flexibility and space, feature content, and a solid, secure, planted ride. The elevated but still car-like driving position is another common praise-point, as is the mighty JBL stereo system. Source: autoTRADER.ca



No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved! No payments for 100 Days. Forman Auto Centre specializes in quality used vehicles from all makes, as well as Certified Used vehicles from Honda and Mazda. We offer lots of financing options to get you the vehicle you want with the payment you need! Call 1-800-675-8367, click or visit us in person for your next vehicle! All Forman Auto Centre used vehicles include a no charge 30-day/2000km warranty!

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Side Airbags
  • ABS Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • POWER DOORS
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Remote Keyless Entry
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Spoiler
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • Dual Zone Climate Control
  • A/C
Seating
  • Split Rear Seats
Additional Features
  • Aux input
  • Driver Electric Seat

