2011 Audi A4

138,911 KM

Details Description

$14,500

+ tax & licensing
$14,500

+ taxes & licensing

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

204-717-5500

2011 Audi A4

2011 Audi A4

2.0T Sedan quattro Tiptronic #Sunroof #Leather

2011 Audi A4

2.0T Sedan quattro Tiptronic #Sunroof #Leather

Location

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

204-717-5500

$14,500

+ taxes & licensing

138,911KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8494992
  Stock #: TRD97
  VIN: WAUKFCFL5BN038529

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Body Style Sedan
  Stock # TRD97
  Mileage 138,911 KM

Vehicle Description

Inside the Audi A4, performance becomes even more personal. This 2011 Audi A4 features a 220 hp 2.0L Turbo 4-cylinder engine with automatic transmission. Equipped with Sunroof, Heated power exterior mirrors, Light and rain sensor, Denon plus headlights with LED daytime running lights, 3-spoke multi function steering wheel, Heated front seats, Power lumbar for driver and passenger, Power driver and passenger seats, 60/40 rear folding bench seat, Audio sound system with 10 speakers, Advanced key with push button start, 3-zone climate control, Driver information system with colour display, Rear parking sensors, Rear view camera.

We believe it's easier, faster and more comfortable for our customers if we advertise our very best price upfront without haggling and without adding extra fees.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

204-717-5500

