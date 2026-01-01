Menu
Account
Sign In
<p data-start=77 data-end=136><span data-start=77 data-end=134>Spacious Luxury Meets Confident All-Wheel Drive!</span></p><p data-start=138 data-end=516>Travel in comfort and confidence with this <span data-start=181 data-end=211>2011 Buick Enclave CXL AWD</span>! Powered by a smooth and capable <span data-start=248 data-end=266>3.6L V6 engine</span>, this midsize SUV delivers strong performance while remaining refined and comfortable for everyday driving. The <span data-start=383 data-end=409>All-Wheel Drive system</span> provides added traction and stability in all seasons, making it a great choice for Canadian roads.</p><p data-start=518 data-end=965>Step inside a spacious, upscale cabin designed with families and long trips in mind. The <span data-start=613 data-end=625>CXL trim</span> offers <span data-start=633 data-end=662>leather-appointed seating</span>, <span data-start=664 data-end=686>heated front seats</span>, <span data-start=688 data-end=735>power-adjustable driver and passenger seats</span>, <span data-start=737 data-end=775>tri-zone automatic climate control</span>, and a <span data-start=783 data-end=801>power liftgate</span> for added convenience. With <span data-start=830 data-end=855>three rows of seating</span>, theres room for everyone plus flexible cargo space for road trips, sports gear, or everyday errands.</p><p> </p><p data-start=967 data-end=1374>Safety and peace of mind come standard with features such as <span data-start=1034 data-end=1067>StabiliTrak stability control</span>, <span data-start=1069 data-end=1089>traction control</span>, <span data-start=1091 data-end=1111>anti-lock brakes</span>, <span data-start=1113 data-end=1133>rear park assist</span>, and a <span data-start=1141 data-end=1160>rearview camera</span>. Known for its smooth ride, quiet cabin, and premium feel, the <span data-start=1224 data-end=1254>2011 Buick Enclave CXL AWD</span> is a comfortable, capable SUV that checks all the boxes for families and drivers who value space and refinement.</p><p>At Sisson Auto, we make buying a vehicle a seamless and stress-free experience. Our transparent pricing eliminates haggling and eliminates any hidden fees. To give you peace of mind, we offer a 3-day/600 km No-Hassle Return Policy, a 30-day exchange privilege, minimum warranties with 24-hour roadside assistance, a check for safety recalls, and a complimentary CarFax history report. Plus, home delivery is free within 200 km. Dealer permit #5471. <o:p></o:p></p><p data-start=967 data-end=1374> </p><p>** This description was written by AI based on information provided about the vehicle. AI can sometimes produce incorrect information. Please confirm all details with the dealership.<o:p></o:p></p><p data-start=967 data-end=1374><br></p>

2011 Buick Enclave

176,425 KM

Details Description Features

$11,500

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 Buick Enclave

CXL-1 AWD

Watch This Vehicle
13519664

2011 Buick Enclave

CXL-1 AWD

Location

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

204-717-5500

  1. 13519664
  2. 13519664
  3. 13519664
  4. 13519664
  5. 13519664
  6. 13519664
  7. 13519664
  8. 13519664
  9. 13519664
  10. 13519664
  11. 13519664
  12. 13519664
  13. 13519664
  14. 13519664
  15. 13519664
  16. 13519664
  17. 13519664
  18. 13519664
  19. 13519664
  20. 13519664
  21. 13519664
  22. 13519664
Contact Seller

$11,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
176,425KM
VIN 5GAKVBED1BJ247818

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 176,425 KM

Vehicle Description

Spacious Luxury Meets Confident All-Wheel Drive!

Travel in comfort and confidence with this 2011 Buick Enclave CXL AWD! Powered by a smooth and capable 3.6L V6 engine, this midsize SUV delivers strong performance while remaining refined and comfortable for everyday driving. The All-Wheel Drive system provides added traction and stability in all seasons, making it a great choice for Canadian roads.

Step inside a spacious, upscale cabin designed with families and long trips in mind. The CXL trim offers leather-appointed seating, heated front seats, power-adjustable driver and passenger seats, tri-zone automatic climate control, and a power liftgate for added convenience. With three rows of seating, theres room for everyone plus flexible cargo space for road trips, sports gear, or everyday errands.

Safety and peace of mind come standard with features such as StabiliTrak stability control, traction control, anti-lock brakes, rear park assist, and a rearview camera. Known for its smooth ride, quiet cabin, and premium feel, the 2011 Buick Enclave CXL AWD is a comfortable, capable SUV that checks all the boxes for families and drivers who value space and refinement.

"At Sisson Auto, we make buying a vehicle a seamless and stress-free experience. Our transparent pricing eliminates haggling and eliminates any hidden fees. To give you peace of mind, we offer a 3-day/600 km No-Hassle Return Policy, a 30-day exchange privilege, minimum warranties with 24-hour roadside assistance, a check for safety recalls, and a complimentary CarFax history report. Plus, home delivery is free within 200 km. Dealer permit #5471."

** This description was written by AI based on information provided about the vehicle. AI can sometimes produce incorrect information. Please confirm all details with the dealership.


Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Window Wiper

Safety

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Seating

Leather Interior
Memory Seats

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Trim

Wood Trim Interior

Additional Features

AWD
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

Used 2011 Buick Enclave CXL-1 AWD for sale in Brandon, MB
2011 Buick Enclave CXL-1 AWD 176,425 KM $11,500 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Nissan Murano SL AWD #AppleCarPlay #PanoSunroof for sale in Brandon, MB
2018 Nissan Murano SL AWD #AppleCarPlay #PanoSunroof 119,988 KM $20,500 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Mazda CX-9 GS-L AWD #AppleCarPlay #Sunroof for sale in Brandon, MB
2021 Mazda CX-9 GS-L AWD #AppleCarPlay #Sunroof 158,438 KM $24,500 + tax & lic

Email Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

Call Dealer

204-717-XXXX

(click to show)

204-717-5500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$11,500

+ taxes & licensing>

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

204-717-5500

2011 Buick Enclave