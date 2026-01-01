$11,500+ taxes & licensing
2011 Buick Enclave
CXL-1 AWD
2011 Buick Enclave
CXL-1 AWD
Location
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7
204-717-5500
$11,500
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 176,425 KM
Vehicle Description
Spacious Luxury Meets Confident All-Wheel Drive!
Travel in comfort and confidence with this 2011 Buick Enclave CXL AWD! Powered by a smooth and capable 3.6L V6 engine, this midsize SUV delivers strong performance while remaining refined and comfortable for everyday driving. The All-Wheel Drive system provides added traction and stability in all seasons, making it a great choice for Canadian roads.
Step inside a spacious, upscale cabin designed with families and long trips in mind. The CXL trim offers leather-appointed seating, heated front seats, power-adjustable driver and passenger seats, tri-zone automatic climate control, and a power liftgate for added convenience. With three rows of seating, theres room for everyone plus flexible cargo space for road trips, sports gear, or everyday errands.
Safety and peace of mind come standard with features such as StabiliTrak stability control, traction control, anti-lock brakes, rear park assist, and a rearview camera. Known for its smooth ride, quiet cabin, and premium feel, the 2011 Buick Enclave CXL AWD is a comfortable, capable SUV that checks all the boxes for families and drivers who value space and refinement.
"At Sisson Auto, we make buying a vehicle a seamless and stress-free experience. Our transparent pricing eliminates haggling and eliminates any hidden fees. To give you peace of mind, we offer a 3-day/600 km No-Hassle Return Policy, a 30-day exchange privilege, minimum warranties with 24-hour roadside assistance, a check for safety recalls, and a complimentary CarFax history report. Plus, home delivery is free within 200 km. Dealer permit #5471."
** This description was written by AI based on information provided about the vehicle. AI can sometimes produce incorrect information. Please confirm all details with the dealership.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Windows
Comfort
Convenience
Trim
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
Email Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
Call Dealer
204-717-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
204-717-5500