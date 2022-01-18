$12,488+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
204-727-0531
2011 Chrysler Town & Country
TOURING
Location
Murray Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Westman
1550 Richmond Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 7E3
204-727-0531
$12,488
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8147467
- Stock #: M356B
- VIN: 2A4RR5DG9BR727674
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Charcoal
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 161,111 KM
Vehicle Description
Our good looking 2011 Chrysler Town & Country Touring in Dark Charcoal Pearl is ready to take you on your next adventure. Powered by the proven Pentastar 3.6 Litre V6 that has power in reserve while connected to a smooth shifting Automatic transmission. This Front Wheel Drive combination provides excellent road feel, nimble steering, solid braking and, as you would expect, wonderful economy. Our Touring comes nicely equipped with a host of top-shelf features and creature comforts to keep you riding on the high road. Settle into the supportive front seats with power adjustable lumbar settings while the three-zone air conditioning keeps everyone at their ideal temperature. The power-sliding side doors and power rear liftgate are a real blessing to any busy family. Add in power accessories, keyless entry, and a stellar 6.5-inch touchscreen media center complete with AM FM radio, available satellite radio, a CD player, an auxiliary audio input jack, a USB port, and a 30GB hard drive capable of holding over 6,000 songs and you will be sure to be the talk of the cul-de-sac! This Chrysler's impressive equipment list is bound to grant you peace of mind! Blind spot with cross-path detection, a ParkView backup camera, a tire pressure monitoring system, and plenty of airbags are more than enough to keep you and your precious cargo safe from harm. You won't regret adding this Chrysler Town & Country Touring to your arsenal! Save this Page and Call for Availability. We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! The Murray Auto group has been serving the Westman area since 1926. Our professional sales staff are here to provide you an enjoyable hassle free shopping experience selecting one of our many award winning vehicles.At Murray Auto Centre, we use the latest in price comparison technology to ensure we are offering top value in the marketplace. High Quality, Value Priced Vehicles! Murray Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram is a Murray Auto Centre Certified Pre-Owned location. Certified Pre-Owned vehicles qualify for manufacturer backed warranty with 24-hour roadside assistance, undergo a 150 plus point mechanical inspection, and include a no questions asked 30 day exchange privilege. Extended Warranty and Competitive Financing available. Trades Welcome! Call us at 1 (877) 463-7450 or Text 1 (204) 400-2893! Dealer Permit #4390
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Murray Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Westman
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.