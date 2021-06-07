+ taxes & licensing
This versatile 2011 Ford Escape XLT 4WD shown in Sangria Red Metallic is ready to go. Powered by a 3.0 Litre V6 that offers 240hp combined with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission for passing ease. This Four Wheel Drive SUV offers approximately 9.4L/100km on the highway along with a sporty feel with a roof rack and fog lamps. Inside our XLT you will love the modern, functional controls. You will love the comfy five-passenger seating and great cargo space to haul all the things you need for your active lifestyle. Our 4 speaker audio system with CD player, available Sirius XM, and audio input jack allow you to hook up to your phone and play your latest tunes. The center console has superb storage and there are many little luxuries throughout like keypad entry and privacy glass. Ford offers six standard airbags, tire pressure monitoring, and stability control to ensure you and your passengers are safe. MyKey allows controls to be set for the younger drivers in the house to ensure safe driving. You have chosen well with the Escape! It is a fun, smart, and versatile SUV for someone who is active and needs a vehicle that can keep up. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! The Murray Auto group has been serving the Westman area since 1926. Our professional sales staff are here to provide you an enjoyable hassle free shopping experience selecting one of our many award winning vehicles.At Murray Auto Centre, we use the latest in price comparison technology to ensure we are offering top value in the marketplace. High Quality, Value Priced Vehicles! Murray Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram is a Murray Auto Centre Certified Pre-Owned location. Certified Pre-Owned vehicles qualify for manufacturer backed warranty with 24-hour roadside assistance, undergo a 150 plus point mechanical inspection, and include a no questions asked 30 day exchange privilege. Extended Warranty and Competitive Financing available. Trades Welcome! Call us at 1 (877) 463-7450 or Text 1 (204) 400-2893! Dealer Permit #4390
