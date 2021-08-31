Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Ford Escape

99,643 KM

Details Description

$11,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$11,988

+ taxes & licensing

Marshall Motors

204-717-6000

Contact Seller
2011 Ford Escape

2011 Ford Escape

*XLT*Leather Heated Seats*Sunroof*Bluetooth*USB

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Ford Escape

*XLT*Leather Heated Seats*Sunroof*Bluetooth*USB

Location

Marshall Motors

1500 Richmond Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 7E3

204-717-6000

Contact Seller

$11,988

+ taxes & licensing

99,643KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7838148
  • Stock #: M045A
  • VIN: 1FMCU9DG8BKB37445

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 99,643 KM

Vehicle Description

This versatile 2011 Ford Escape XLT 4WD shown in Sangria Red Metallic is ready to go. Powered by a 3.0 Litre V6 that offers 240hp combined with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission for passing ease. This Four Wheel Drive SUV offers approximately 9.4L/100km on the highway along with a sporty feel with a roof rack and fog lamps. Inside our XLT you will love the modern, functional controls. You will love the comfy five-passenger seating and great cargo space to haul all the things you need for your active lifestyle. Our 4 speaker audio system with CD player, available Sirius XM, and audio input jack allow you to hook up to your phone and play your latest tunes. The center console has superb storage and there are many little luxuries throughout like keypad entry and privacy glass. Ford offers six standard airbags, tire pressure monitoring, and stability control to ensure you and your passengers are safe. MyKey allows controls to be set for the younger drivers in the house to ensure safe driving. You have chosen well with the Escape! It is a fun, smart, and versatile SUV for someone who is active and needs a vehicle that can keep up. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! The Murray Auto group has been serving the Westman area since 1926. Our professional sales staff are here to provide you an enjoyable hassle free shopping experience selecting one of our many award winning vehicles.At Murray Auto Centre, we use the latest in price comparison technology to ensure we are offering top value in the marketplace. High Quality, Value Priced Vehicles! Murray Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram is a Murray Auto Centre Certified Pre-Owned location. Certified Pre-Owned vehicles qualify for manufacturer backed warranty with 24-hour roadside assistance, undergo a 150 plus point mechanical inspection, and include a no questions asked 30 day exchange privilege. Extended Warranty and Competitive Financing available. Trades Welcome! Call us at 1 (877) 463-7450 or Text 1 (204) 400-2893! Dealer Permit #4390

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Marshall Motors

2016 Buick Encore Sp...
 143,600 KM
$14,987 + tax & lic
2016 Cadillac SRX AW...
 77,757 KM
$27,969 + tax & lic
2015 Kia Optima
 153,351 KM
$11,988 + tax & lic

Email Marshall Motors

Marshall Motors

Marshall Motors

1500 Richmond Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 7E3

Call Dealer

204-717-XXXX

(click to show)

204-717-6000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory