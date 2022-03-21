2011 Ford Ranger

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,999 + taxes & licensing 1 9 9 , 4 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8798066

8798066 Stock #: P915

P915 VIN: 1FTLR4FE4BPA72794

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Sport Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 199,400 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features 4x4 5 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.