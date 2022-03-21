$13,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$13,999
+ taxes & licensing
Zorzos Auto Sales
204-717-9990
2011 Ford Ranger
2011 Ford Ranger
SPORT
Location
Zorzos Auto Sales
1530 1st St N, Brandon, MB R7C 1A4
204-717-9990
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$13,999
+ taxes & licensing
199,400KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8798066
- Stock #: P915
- VIN: 1FTLR4FE4BPA72794
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Sport Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 199,400 KM
Vehicle Description
2011 FORD RANGER SPORT SUPERCAB GREAT LITTLE TRUCK FOR EVEN THE TOUGHEST OF JOBS
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
5 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Zorzos Auto Sales
Zorzos Auto Sales
1530 1st St N, Brandon, MB R7C 1A4