2011 Ford Ranger

199,400 KM

$13,999

+ tax & licensing
$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

Zorzos Auto Sales

204-717-9990

SPORT

Location

1530 1st St N, Brandon, MB R7C 1A4

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

199,400KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8798066
  • Stock #: P915
  • VIN: 1FTLR4FE4BPA72794

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Sport Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 199,400 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 FORD RANGER SPORT SUPERCAB GREAT LITTLE TRUCK FOR EVEN THE TOUGHEST OF JOBS

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
5 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

