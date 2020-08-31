Menu
2011 Honda CR-V

80,558 KM

Details Description Features

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Forman Honda

1-800-675-8367

2011 Honda CR-V

2011 Honda CR-V

LX|Warranty-Just Arrived|

2011 Honda CR-V

LX|Warranty-Just Arrived|

Location

Forman Honda

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

1-800-675-8367

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

80,558KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5790633
  • Stock #: R20448B
  • VIN: 5J6RE4H39BL821513

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour "
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 80,558 KM

Vehicle Description

Enjoy No Payments For 90 Days!

2011 Honda CR-V LX Air Conditioning|Power Windows/Doors/Locks|Traction Control|



Factory services performed/ Brake Service/ Wheel Alignment/New Filters/ Battery Tested/ New Wipers, We Market Price Our Cars, AWD, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, CD player, Electronic Stability Control, Engine Block Heater, Heated door mirrors, Low tire pressure warning, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control.



2.4L I4 DOHC i-VTEC 16V



No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved! No payments for 100 Days. Forman Auto Centre specializes in quality used vehicles from all makes, as well as Certified Used vehicles from Honda and Mazda. We offer lots of financing options to get you the vehicle you want with the payment you need! Call 1-800-675-8367, click or visit us in person for your next vehicle! All Forman Auto Centre used vehicles include a no charge 30-day/2000km warranty!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Side Airbags
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Power Windows
Power Steering
POWER DOORS
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
A/C
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Telescopic Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Alloy Wheels
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Split Rear Seats
Rear-Folding Seats
Electric Mirrors

Forman Honda

Forman Honda

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

1-800-675-8367

