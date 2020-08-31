+ taxes & licensing
2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7
Enjoy No Payments For 90 Days!
2011 Honda CR-V LX Air Conditioning|Power Windows/Doors/Locks|Traction Control|
Factory services performed/ Brake Service/ Wheel Alignment/New Filters/ Battery Tested/ New Wipers, We Market Price Our Cars, AWD, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, CD player, Electronic Stability Control, Engine Block Heater, Heated door mirrors, Low tire pressure warning, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control.
2.4L I4 DOHC i-VTEC 16V
No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved! No payments for 100 Days. Forman Auto Centre specializes in quality used vehicles from all makes, as well as Certified Used vehicles from Honda and Mazda.
