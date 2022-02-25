$13,888+ tax & licensing
Zorzos Auto Sales
2011 Kia Sorento
SX V6
Location
1530 1st St N, Brandon, MB R7C 1A4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
185,971KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8297037
- VIN: 5XYKWDA25BG145269
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 185,971 KM
Vehicle Description
2011 KIA SORENTO SX 7 PASS AWD SUNROOF HAS REMOTE START
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
6 Speed Automatic
