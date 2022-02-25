Menu
2011 Kia Sorento

185,971 KM

Details Description Features

$13,888

+ tax & licensing
$13,888

+ taxes & licensing

Zorzos Auto Sales

204-717-9990

2011 Kia Sorento

2011 Kia Sorento

SX V6

2011 Kia Sorento

SX V6

Location

Zorzos Auto Sales

1530 1st St N, Brandon, MB R7C 1A4

204-717-9990

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,888

+ taxes & licensing

185,971KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8297037
  • VIN: 5XYKWDA25BG145269

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 185,971 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 KIA SORENTO SX 7 PASS AWD SUNROOF HAS REMOTE START

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Zorzos Auto Sales

Zorzos Auto Sales

1530 1st St N, Brandon, MB R7C 1A4

