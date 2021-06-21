Menu
2011 Mazda CX-7

105,647 KM

Details Description Features

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
GS AWD|Low Kms- Just Arrived

GS AWD|Low Kms- Just Arrived

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

105,647KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7435964
  Stock #: 41075B
  VIN: JM3ER4C31B0375432

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Aluminum Metallic Mica
  • Interior Colour "
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 105,647 KM

Vehicle Description

No payments for 90 days and new tires!




Low mileage, very spacious and all services 100% up to date. Enjoy the fun Mazda cx-7!




No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved! No payments for 100 Days. Forman Auto Centre specializes in quality used vehicles from all makes, as well as Certified Used vehicles from Honda and Mazda. We offer lots of financing options to get you the vehicle you want with the payment you need! TEXT: 204-809-3822 or Call 1-800-675-8367, click or visit us in person for your next vehicle! All Forman Auto Centre used vehicles include a no charge 30-day/2000km warranty! 

Checkout our Google Reviews: https://www.google.com/search?gsssp=eJzj4tZP1zcsyUmOL7PIM2C0UjWoMDVKNbdMNEgySUw2NDExMbcyqDAzNjcyTU1LTUxJtjBKMUv04knLL8pNzFPIyM9LSQQAe4UT1g&q=forman+honda&rlz=1C1GCEAenCA924CA924&oq=forman+&aqs=chrome.2.69i59j46i20i175i199i263j46i39i175i199j69i60l4j69i61.3541j0j7&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8#lrd=0x52e79a0b4ac14447:0x63725efeadc82d6a,1,,,

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Air Conditioning
Alloy Wheels
New Tires
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Aux input

