2012 Audi A6

$20,950 + taxes & licensing 1 0 2 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8745350

8745350 Stock #: J22020

J22020 VIN: WAUFGCFC2CN151872

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Beige

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 102,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Navigation System Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features AWD 8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.