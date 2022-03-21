Menu
2012 Audi A6

102,000 KM

Details Features

$20,950

+ tax & licensing
$20,950

+ taxes & licensing

J & J Auto Sales

204-728-4040

2012 Audi A6

2012 Audi A6

3.0 Premium Plus AWD, Loaded , Nice Sedan

2012 Audi A6

3.0 Premium Plus AWD, Loaded , Nice Sedan

Location

J & J Auto Sales

110 Princess Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 0N3

204-728-4040

$20,950

+ taxes & licensing

102,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8745350
  Stock #: J22020
  VIN: WAUFGCFC2CN151872

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 102,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

J & J Auto Sales

J & J Auto Sales

110 Princess Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 0N3

