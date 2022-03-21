$20,950+ tax & licensing
$20,950
+ taxes & licensing
2012 Audi A6
3.0 Premium Plus AWD, Loaded , Nice Sedan
110 Princess Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 0N3
102,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8745350
- Stock #: J22020
- VIN: WAUFGCFC2CN151872
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 102,000 KM
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
8 speed automatic
