415 18th St N, Brandon, MB R7A 6Z2
Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Air Conditioning! Roomy, quiet, and practical, the Equinox is a sensible family crossover. -Car and Driver This 2012 Chevrolet Equinox is fresh on our lot in Brandon. The 2012 Chevrolet Equinox is a stylish crossover SUV that gives you the fuel economy of a compact car with all the spaciousness and versatility of a family SUV. With plenty of room to fit both passengers and cargo comfortably, the Equinox gives you a long list of standard features that include the latest in safety and technology plus the freedom to go anywhere. This SUV has 151,203 kms. It's green in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 182HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Siriusxm, Air Conditioning. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.planetkia.ca/en/form/financing-freshstart/11 It has been inspected by our certified technicians to ensure all safety requirements have been met. We have on the spot financing to help you get approved today. Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Brandon. o~o
