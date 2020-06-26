Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Planet Kia

204-725-2566

Contact Seller
2012 Chevrolet Equinox

2012 Chevrolet Equinox

LS - Bluetooth - SiriusXM

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Chevrolet Equinox

LS - Bluetooth - SiriusXM

Location

Planet Kia

415 18th St N, Brandon, MB R7A 6Z2

204-725-2566

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 151,203KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5262350
  • Stock #: 0T055B
  • VIN: 2GNALBEK1C6377960
Exterior Colour
Green
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Air Conditioning! Roomy, quiet, and practical, the Equinox is a sensible family crossover. -Car and Driver This 2012 Chevrolet Equinox is fresh on our lot in Brandon. The 2012 Chevrolet Equinox is a stylish crossover SUV that gives you the fuel economy of a compact car with all the spaciousness and versatility of a family SUV. With plenty of room to fit both passengers and cargo comfortably, the Equinox gives you a long list of standard features that include the latest in safety and technology plus the freedom to go anywhere. This SUV has 151,203 kms. It's green in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 182HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Siriusxm, Air Conditioning. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.planetkia.ca/en/form/financing-freshstart/11 It has been inspected by our certified technicians to ensure all safety requirements have been met. We have on the spot financing to help you get approved today. Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Brandon. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Planet Kia

2016 Dodge Grand Car...
 92,246 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2015 Chrysler Town &...
 170,790 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2009 Pontiac Montana...
 253,628 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

Planet Kia

Planet Kia

415 18th St N, Brandon, MB R7A 6Z2

Call Dealer

204-725-XXXX

(click to show)

204-725-2566

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory