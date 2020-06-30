Menu
2012 Chevrolet Equinox

78,697 KM

$13,228

+ tax & licensing
$13,228

+ taxes & licensing

Marshall Motors

204-717-6000

FWD 4dr 1LT *LOW KMS* *Heated Seats* *Bluetooth*

FWD 4dr 1LT *LOW KMS* *Heated Seats* *Bluetooth*

Marshall Motors

1500 Richmond Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 7E3

204-717-6000

  Listing ID: 5334599
  Stock #: Z96084
  VIN: 2GNALDEK9C6295874

78,697KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 78,697 KM

Vehicle Description

A practically perfect blend of utility, efficiency, and space, our Low KM 2012 Chevrolet Equinox 1LT in Mocha Steel Metallic takes you down the road with style and finesse! The 2.4 Litre 4 Cylinder generates 182hp and is paired with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. You'll relish scoring approximately 7.4L/100km on the open road and feel confident with the sure-footed stance of our Front Wheel Drive Crossover. Admire the exterior of the Chevrolet Equinox with its tinted rear windows, roof rack side rails and heated outside mirrors.

The interior of our 1LT has the upscale elements that you crave; comfortable seating for 5, a rearview camera, tilt and telescopic steering wheel, LED lighting, and the most legroom in its class. Relax into our accommodations and enjoy the benefits of triple door seals and active noise cancellation that provide a tranquil atmosphere and enhance the tech conveniences of OnStar, a prominent touchscreen, iPod/USB interface, Bluetooth, and available satellite radio.

A Top Safety Pick, this Chevrolet helps you avoid and manage challenging driving situations with traction control, ABS, 6 airbags, a high-strength steel cabin, running lights, and a tire pressure monitoring system. Reward your family with the security, space, and style that can only come from Equinox. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!

"Our vehicles come with a Minimum 3 Month or 6,000 Warranty with 24 Hour Roadside Assistance, a 3 Day/600 km No Hassle Return Policy, recalls are checked and completed, and a free CarProof History Report is included. NO EXTRA FEES!

Marshall Motors is a regional clearance centre for a major automotive dealer group with over 30 locations. We help you purchase a quality used vehicle at the best possible clearance price. Your credit doesn't need to be perfect to get a vehicle loan at Marshall Motors. In fact, if you have bad credit, no credit, been bankrupt, or even had a vehicle repossessed - we can still get you approved. Call us at 1-888-246-9489 or 204-717-6000. Dealer Permit #4476.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
ABS Brakes
Onstar
ELECTRONIC STABILITY PROGRAM
Child Safety Locks
Rear Seat Side Curtain Airbags
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Intermittent Wipers
KEYLESS REMOTE
Compact Spare Tire
Front Floor Mats
Bucket Seats
Power Driver Seat
Alloy Wheels
Roof Rack
Bug Deflector
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Satellite Radio
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Power Rear Window
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Cloth Upholstery
Hard Top
BACKUP CAMERA
Driver Lumbar
AM RADIO
Cell Phone Hookup
MP3 COMPATIBLE
Electronic Climate Control
Pass through rear seat
Bluetooth Streaming Audio
Tinted Windows -OEM
Driver and Passenger Power Mirrors
Driver Front Airbag
Passenger Front Airbag
Steering Wheel Stereo Controls
Driver Side Curtain Airbag
Driver Side Impact Airbag
Alarm Fob -OEM
Anti Theft System -OEM
Battery -OEM
Power Tilt Steering Wheel
Passenger Side Impact Airbag
Hands Free Communication
Not Equipped for Third Row Seat
Auxiliary Power Outlet
Power Telescopic Steering
Power Rear Side Windows
Rock Guard
Remote Engine Start -OEM
Bluetooth Stereo Adapter
Gasoline
OEM Wheels
Front-Radial Tires
Rear-Radial Tires

Marshall Motors

Marshall Motors

1500 Richmond Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 7E3

204-717-6000

