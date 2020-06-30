+ taxes & licensing
A practically perfect blend of utility, efficiency, and space, our Low KM 2012 Chevrolet Equinox 1LT in Mocha Steel Metallic takes you down the road with style and finesse! The 2.4 Litre 4 Cylinder generates 182hp and is paired with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. You'll relish scoring approximately 7.4L/100km on the open road and feel confident with the sure-footed stance of our Front Wheel Drive Crossover. Admire the exterior of the Chevrolet Equinox with its tinted rear windows, roof rack side rails and heated outside mirrors.
The interior of our 1LT has the upscale elements that you crave; comfortable seating for 5, a rearview camera, tilt and telescopic steering wheel, LED lighting, and the most legroom in its class. Relax into our accommodations and enjoy the benefits of triple door seals and active noise cancellation that provide a tranquil atmosphere and enhance the tech conveniences of OnStar, a prominent touchscreen, iPod/USB interface, Bluetooth, and available satellite radio.
A Top Safety Pick, this Chevrolet helps you avoid and manage challenging driving situations with traction control, ABS, 6 airbags, a high-strength steel cabin, running lights, and a tire pressure monitoring system. Reward your family with the security, space, and style that can only come from Equinox. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
"Our vehicles come with a Minimum 3 Month or 6,000 Warranty with 24 Hour Roadside Assistance, a 3 Day/600 km No Hassle Return Policy, recalls are checked and completed, and a free CarProof History Report is included. NO EXTRA FEES!
Marshall Motors is a regional clearance centre for a major automotive dealer group with over 30 locations. We help you purchase a quality used vehicle at the best possible clearance price. Your credit doesn't need to be perfect to get a vehicle loan at Marshall Motors. In fact, if you have bad credit, no credit, been bankrupt, or even had a vehicle repossessed - we can still get you approved. Call us at 1-888-246-9489 or 204-717-6000. Dealer Permit #4476.
