2012 Chevrolet Equinox

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost ABS Brakes Onstar ELECTRONIC STABILITY PROGRAM Child Safety Locks Rear Seat Side Curtain Airbags Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Intermittent Wipers KEYLESS REMOTE Compact Spare Tire Front Floor Mats Seating Bucket Seats Power Driver Seat Exterior Alloy Wheels Roof Rack Bug Deflector Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Satellite Radio Powertrain ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Windows Power Rear Window Trim Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Cloth Upholstery

Additional Features Hard Top BACKUP CAMERA Driver Lumbar AM RADIO Cell Phone Hookup MP3 COMPATIBLE Electronic Climate Control Pass through rear seat Bluetooth Streaming Audio Tinted Windows -OEM Driver and Passenger Power Mirrors Driver Front Airbag Passenger Front Airbag Steering Wheel Stereo Controls Driver Side Curtain Airbag Driver Side Impact Airbag Alarm Fob -OEM Anti Theft System -OEM Battery -OEM Power Tilt Steering Wheel Passenger Side Impact Airbag Hands Free Communication Not Equipped for Third Row Seat Auxiliary Power Outlet Power Telescopic Steering Power Rear Side Windows Rock Guard Remote Engine Start -OEM Bluetooth Stereo Adapter Gasoline OEM Wheels Front-Radial Tires Rear-Radial Tires

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.