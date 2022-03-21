Menu
2012 Chevrolet Equinox

179,305 KM

$13,200

+ tax & licensing
$13,200

+ taxes & licensing

Zorzos Auto Sales

204-717-9990

2012 Chevrolet Equinox

2012 Chevrolet Equinox

1LT

2012 Chevrolet Equinox

1LT

Location

Zorzos Auto Sales

1530 1st St N, Brandon, MB R7C 1A4

204-717-9990

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,200

+ taxes & licensing

179,305KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8665129
  • Stock #: P909-1
  • VIN: 2GNFLEEK8C6328830

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 179,305 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 CHEVROLET EQUINOX LT 4CYL ENGINE WITH GAS PRICES SOARING A ECONOMICAL FUEL SAVING SUV IS RIGHT UP YOUR ALLEY. SPACE AND CARGO AND FUN TO DRIVE WITH BLUETOOTH AND HEATYED SEATS AND BACK UP CAMERA

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Zorzos Auto Sales

Zorzos Auto Sales

1530 1st St N, Brandon, MB R7C 1A4

204-717-9990

