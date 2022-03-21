$13,200+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$13,200
+ taxes & licensing
Zorzos Auto Sales
204-717-9990
2012 Chevrolet Equinox
2012 Chevrolet Equinox
1LT
Location
Zorzos Auto Sales
1530 1st St N, Brandon, MB R7C 1A4
204-717-9990
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$13,200
+ taxes & licensing
179,305KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8665129
- Stock #: P909-1
- VIN: 2GNFLEEK8C6328830
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 179,305 KM
Vehicle Description
2012 CHEVROLET EQUINOX LT 4CYL ENGINE WITH GAS PRICES SOARING A ECONOMICAL FUEL SAVING SUV IS RIGHT UP YOUR ALLEY. SPACE AND CARGO AND FUN TO DRIVE WITH BLUETOOTH AND HEATYED SEATS AND BACK UP CAMERA
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Zorzos Auto Sales
Zorzos Auto Sales
1530 1st St N, Brandon, MB R7C 1A4