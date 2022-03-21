2012 Chevrolet Equinox

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,200 + taxes & licensing 1 7 9 , 3 0 5 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 8665129

8665129 Stock #: P909-1

P909-1 VIN: 2GNFLEEK8C6328830

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Dark Grey

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 179,305 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features AWD 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

