2012 Dodge Charger

239,292 KM

Details Features

$13,555

+ tax & licensing
$13,555

+ taxes & licensing

J & J Auto Sales

204-728-4040

2012 Dodge Charger

2012 Dodge Charger

SXT AWD, Loaded , Nice

2012 Dodge Charger

SXT AWD, Loaded , Nice

Location

J & J Auto Sales

110 Princess Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 0N3

204-728-4040

$13,555

+ taxes & licensing

239,292KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9402307
  • Stock #: J22116-3
  • VIN: 2C3CDXJG1CH136194

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # J22116-3
  • Mileage 239,292 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
8 speed automatic

J & J Auto Sales

J & J Auto Sales

110 Princess Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 0N3

204-728-4040

