$13,555+ tax & licensing
$13,555
+ taxes & licensing
J & J Auto Sales
204-728-4040
2012 Dodge Charger
SXT AWD, Loaded , Nice
Location
110 Princess Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 0N3
239,292KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9402307
- Stock #: J22116-3
- VIN: 2C3CDXJG1CH136194
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 239,292 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
