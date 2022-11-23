$21,950+ tax & licensing
$21,950
+ taxes & licensing
J & J Auto Sales
204-728-4040
2012 Dodge Durango
Citadel AWD, Loaded , Nice little SUV
Location
110 Princess Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 0N3
179,238KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9402310
- Stock #: J22104-1
- VIN: 1C4SDJET5CC107652
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 179,238 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
5 Speed Automatic
110 Princess Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 0N3