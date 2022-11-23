Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Dodge Durango

179,238 KM

Details Features

$21,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$21,950

+ taxes & licensing

J & J Auto Sales

204-728-4040

Contact Seller
2012 Dodge Durango

2012 Dodge Durango

Citadel AWD, Loaded , Nice little SUV

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Dodge Durango

Citadel AWD, Loaded , Nice little SUV

Location

J & J Auto Sales

110 Princess Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 0N3

204-728-4040

  1. 9402310
  2. 9402310
  3. 9402310
  4. 9402310
  5. 9402310
  6. 9402310
Contact Seller

$21,950

+ taxes & licensing

179,238KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9402310
  • Stock #: J22104-1
  • VIN: 1C4SDJET5CC107652

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 179,238 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
5 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From J & J Auto Sales

2014 Volkswagen Jett...
 190,077 KM
$18,950 + tax & lic
2012 RAM 3500 Larami...
 314,477 KM
$44,950 + tax & lic
2018 Lincoln MKX Res...
 74,694 KM
$39,888 + tax & lic

Email J & J Auto Sales

J & J Auto Sales

J & J Auto Sales

110 Princess Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 0N3

Call Dealer

204-728-XXXX

(click to show)

204-728-4040

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory