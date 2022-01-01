Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Ford F-150

95,979 KM

Details Description Features

$21,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$21,500

+ taxes & licensing

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

204-717-5500

Contact Seller
2012 Ford F-150

2012 Ford F-150

FX4 SuperCab 6.5-ft. Bed 4WD #Low Kms #Clean Carfax

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Ford F-150

FX4 SuperCab 6.5-ft. Bed 4WD #Low Kms #Clean Carfax

Location

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

204-717-5500

  1. 8128396
  2. 8128396
  3. 8128396
  4. 8128396
  5. 8128396
  6. 8128396
  7. 8128396
  8. 8128396
  9. 8128396
  10. 8128396
Contact Seller

$21,500

+ taxes & licensing

95,979KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8128396
  • Stock #: PFP-356
  • VIN: 1FTEX1EMXCFB86537

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Mileage 95,979 KM

Vehicle Description

Everything you need, Nothing that you don't.  You are looking at the perfect get 'er done truck for all that your busy life throws at you. This 2012 F-150 SuperCab features the super reliable 3.7L VCT 4-valve V6 Engine, 6.5 ft. box, Fog lamps, Tonneau cover, Chrome detailing, integrated trailer braking, and Raptor Series running boards. Inside, you'll see an aftermarket stereo with touch screen, USB connectivity, and back-up camera, as well as cloth bucket power seats, and middle console.

We believe it's easier, faster and more comfortable for our customers if we advertise our very best price upfront without haggling and without adding extra fees.

Need help? Call, Text or email us and one of our Online Guides will happily answer all your questions and help you through the process. We would be happy to send you some more pictures of the exterior and interior, we can also send you a walk around video so you can get a really good look at this vehicle. We would gladly get you some finance options and low payment options as well. We can even send you an official appraisal on your current vehicle.

For your peace of mind we include a 3 Day/600 km No Hassle Return Policy, 30 day exchange privilege, Minimum Warranties with 24 Hour Roadside Assistance, check for safety recalls, and include a CarFax History Report. Home Delivery is free up to 200 km. Dealer Permit # 5471

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Rear Defrost
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Dual Power Seats
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Trailer Hitch / Tow Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

2018 Nissan Qashqai ...
 55,594 KM
$18,500 + tax & lic
2015 Chevrolet Silve...
 160,701 KM
$35,500 + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Cruze...
 104,309 KM
$18,500 + tax & lic

Email Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

Call Dealer

204-717-XXXX

(click to show)

204-717-5500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory