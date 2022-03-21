2012 Ford Fiesta

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,900 + taxes & licensing 1 9 9 , 9 1 2 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 8926051

8926051 Stock #: P-927

P-927 VIN: 3FADP4BJ7CM148499

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Sport Blue

Interior Colour Black

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # P-927

Mileage 199,912 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Powertrain 5 Speed Manual Media / Nav / Comm CD Player

