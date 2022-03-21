Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Ford Fiesta

199,912 KM

Details Description Features

$8,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$8,900

+ taxes & licensing

Zorzos Auto Sales

204-717-9990

Contact Seller
2012 Ford Fiesta

2012 Ford Fiesta

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Ford Fiesta

SE

Location

Zorzos Auto Sales

1530 1st St N, Brandon, MB R7C 1A4

204-717-9990

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,900

+ taxes & licensing

199,912KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8926051
  • Stock #: P-927
  • VIN: 3FADP4BJ7CM148499

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Sport Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P-927
  • Mileage 199,912 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 FORD FIESTA SPORT BLUE 5 SPEED MANUAL 4CYL GREAT ON GAS AND FUN AND SPORTY TO DRIVE

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
5 Speed Manual
CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Zorzos Auto Sales

2012 Ford Fiesta SE
 199,912 KM
$8,900 + tax & lic
2015 Chevrolet Trave...
 169,090 KM
$23,400 + tax & lic
2013 Dodge Journey R...
 148,380 KM
$13,300 + tax & lic

Email Zorzos Auto Sales

Zorzos Auto Sales

Zorzos Auto Sales

1530 1st St N, Brandon, MB R7C 1A4

Call Dealer

204-717-XXXX

(click to show)

204-717-9990

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory