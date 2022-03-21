$8,900+ tax & licensing
$8,900
+ taxes & licensing
Zorzos Auto Sales
204-717-9990
2012 Ford Fiesta
SE
Location
Zorzos Auto Sales
1530 1st St N, Brandon, MB R7C 1A4
204-717-9990
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
199,912KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8926051
- Stock #: P-927
- VIN: 3FADP4BJ7CM148499
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Sport Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
2012 FORD FIESTA SPORT BLUE 5 SPEED MANUAL 4CYL GREAT ON GAS AND FUN AND SPORTY TO DRIVE
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
5 Speed Manual
CD Player
Zorzos Auto Sales
1530 1st St N, Brandon, MB R7C 1A4